Sick of cooking? Order takeout! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations, plus one expert’s pick, for where to get takeout this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in!
Troy’s Pick
From Troy Johnson, food critic
Caffè Calabria
Order: Margherita D.O.C. pizza
3933 30th Street, North Park
Marie’s Pick
From Marie Tutko, editor in chief
La Reyna del Sur Mariscos
Order: Fish and shrimp tacos
4404 Texas Street, University Heights
David’s Pick
From David Martin, digital media director
Grains Café
Order: Larb tofu salad and the vegan Philly cheese sandwich
2201 Adams Avenue, University Heights
Erica’s Pick
From Erica Nichols, associate editor
Curryosity
Order: Masala curry and chicken tandoori
3023 Juniper Street, South Park
Emily’s Pick
From Emily Ferguson, production specialist
Onigiri House San Diego
Order: Spam musubi
Sundays at the Solana Beach Farmers’ Market
Brittany Wright’s Pick
From episode 191 of the Happy Half Hour podcast
Kindred
Order: Creamy beer mac
1503 30th Street, South Park
