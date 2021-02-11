Takeout This Week / Curryosity Masala Curry

Masala Curry at Curryosity

Sick of cooking? Order takeout! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations, plus one expert’s pick, for where to get takeout this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in!

 

Troy’s Pick

From Troy Johnson, food critic

Caffè Calabria

Order: Margherita D.O.C. pizza

3933 30th Street, North Park

 

Marie’s Pick

From Marie Tutko, editor in chief

La Reyna del Sur Mariscos

Order: Fish and shrimp tacos

4404 Texas Street, University Heights

 

David’s Pick

From David Martin, digital media director

Grains Café

Order: Larb tofu salad and the vegan Philly cheese sandwich

2201 Adams Avenue, University Heights

 

Takeout This Week / Curryosity Tandoori Chicken

Tandoori Chicken at Curryosity

Erica’s Pick

From Erica Nichols, associate editor

Curryosity

Order: Masala curry and chicken tandoori

3023 Juniper Street, South Park

 

Emily’s Pick

From Emily Ferguson, production specialist

Onigiri House San Diego

Order: Spam musubi

Sundays at the Solana Beach Farmers’ Market

 

Takeout This Week / Kindred Creamy Beer Mac

Creamy Beer Mac at Kindred

Brittany Wright’s Pick

From episode 191 of the Happy Half Hour podcast

Kindred

Order: Creamy beer mac

1503 30th Street, South Park

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.