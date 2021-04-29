Sick of cooking? Order takeout! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations, plus one expert’s pick, for where to get takeout this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in!
Troy’s Picks
Name and title: Troy Johnson, food critic
O'Brien's Pub
Order: Birthday bacon
4646 Convoy Street, Kearny Mesa
Shotcaller
Order: Shrimp po’boy
220 Euclid Avenue, Lincoln Park
Marie’s Pick
Name and title: Marie Tutko, editor in chief
Bopjo
Order: Kimchi quesadilla with bulgogi
2820 Historic Decatur Road, Liberty Station
Tim Ky Noodle
Order: Wonton noodle soup
9330 Mira Mesa Boulevard, Mira Mesa
David’s Pick
Name and title: David Martin, digital media director
The Baked Bear
Order: Ice cream sandwiches
4516 Mission Boulevard, Pacific Beach; 11640 Carmel Mountain Road, Carmel Mountain Ranch
Rice or Death
Order: Don’t Forget Your Roots bowl
3245 University Avenue, North Park
San Diego Magazine Intern Picks
Name and title: Noah Harrel, podcast intern
Oritz’s Taco Shop
Order: California burrito
1313 Garnet Avenue, Pacific Beach; 3704 Voltaire Street, Point Loma
Name and title: Jeanette Giovanniello, editorial intern
Bahn Thai
Order: Beef pad see ew and chicken satay
3766 Fifth Avenue, Hillcrest; 4646 Park Boulevard, University Heights
Chef William Bradley’s Pick (from episode 210 of the Happy Half Hour podcast!)
In-N-Out Burger
Order: Double-Double
Multiple locations
Bitchin’ Sauce
Order: Chipotle
