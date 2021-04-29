Takeout: Baked Bear

The Baked Bear

Sick of cooking? Order takeout! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations, plus one expert’s pick, for where to get takeout this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in! 

Troy’s Picks

Name and title: Troy Johnson, food critic 

O'Brien's Pub

Order: Birthday bacon

4646 Convoy Street, Kearny Mesa 

Shotcaller

Order: Shrimp po’boy

220 Euclid Avenue, Lincoln Park

 

Marie’s Pick

Name and title: Marie Tutko, editor in chief

Bopjo

Order: Kimchi quesadilla with bulgogi

2820 Historic Decatur Road, Liberty Station

Tim Ky Noodle

Order: Wonton noodle soup

9330 Mira Mesa Boulevard, Mira Mesa

 

David’s Pick

Name and title: David Martin, digital media director

The Baked Bear

Order: Ice cream sandwiches

4516 Mission Boulevard, Pacific Beach; 11640 Carmel Mountain Road, Carmel Mountain Ranch 

Rice or Death

Order: Don’t Forget Your Roots bowl

3245 University Avenue, North Park

 

San Diego Magazine Intern Picks

Name and title: Noah Harrel, podcast intern

Oritz’s Taco Shop

Order: California burrito

1313 Garnet Avenue, Pacific Beach; 3704 Voltaire Street, Point Loma

 

Name and title: Jeanette Giovanniello, editorial intern

Bahn Thai

Order: Beef pad see ew and chicken satay

3766 Fifth Avenue, Hillcrest; 4646 Park Boulevard, University Heights

 

Chef William Bradley’s Pick (from episode 210 of the Happy Half Hour podcast!)

In-N-Out Burger

Order: Double-Double

Multiple locations

Bitchin’ Sauce

Order: Chipotle

bitchinsauce.com

 

