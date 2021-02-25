Station Tavern

Sick of cooking? Order takeout! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations, plus one expert’s pick, for where to get takeout this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in! 

Troy’s Picks

Name and title: Troy Johnson, food critic 

Nishiki Ramen

Order: Smoke Bomb Black Ramen

1040 University Avenue, Hillcrest; 8055 Armour Street, Kearny Mesa

Station Tavern

Order: Cheeseburger

2204 Fern Street, South Park

Marie’s Picks

Name and title: Marie Tutko, editor in chief

Menya Ultra 

Order: Tantan men ramen

8199 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, Clairemont; 8141 Mira Mesa Boulevard, Mira Mesa

Kiko's Seafood Lunch Truck

Order: Fish tacos (three for $5 on Tuesdays)

6090 Friars Road, Mission Valley

David’s Picks

Name and title: David Martin, digital media director

Original 40 Brewing

Order: Grilled veggie board

3117 University Avenue, North Park

Fortunate Son

Order: Green cabbage and crab rangoons

2943 Adams Avenue, Normal Heights

Erica’s Picks

Name and title: Erica Nichols, associate editor

Ototo Sushi Co.

Order: Albacore Delight and Cabo rolls

5651 Balboa Avenue, Clairemont; 16480 Paseo Del Sur, Del Sur; 2558 Laning Road, Liberty Station

Poseidon Project

Order: Hot honey pizza

4126 Napier Street, Bay Park

Esthela Davila’s Pick (from episode 193 of the Happy Half Hour podcast)

Deft Brewing

Order: Beer and pizza from Cucina Caprese

5328 Banks Street, Bay Park

