Sick of cooking? Order takeout! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations, plus one expert’s pick, for where to get takeout this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in!
Troy’s Picks
Name and title: Troy Johnson, food critic
Order: Smoke Bomb Black Ramen
1040 University Avenue, Hillcrest; 8055 Armour Street, Kearny Mesa
Order: Cheeseburger
2204 Fern Street, South Park
Marie’s Picks
Name and title: Marie Tutko, editor in chief
Order: Tantan men ramen
8199 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, Clairemont; 8141 Mira Mesa Boulevard, Mira Mesa
Order: Fish tacos (three for $5 on Tuesdays)
6090 Friars Road, Mission Valley
David’s Picks
Name and title: David Martin, digital media director
Order: Grilled veggie board
3117 University Avenue, North Park
Order: Green cabbage and crab rangoons
2943 Adams Avenue, Normal Heights
Erica’s Picks
Name and title: Erica Nichols, associate editor
Order: Albacore Delight and Cabo rolls
5651 Balboa Avenue, Clairemont; 16480 Paseo Del Sur, Del Sur; 2558 Laning Road, Liberty Station
Order: Hot honey pizza
4126 Napier Street, Bay Park
Esthela Davila’s Pick (from episode 193 of the Happy Half Hour podcast)
Order: Beer and pizza from Cucina Caprese
5328 Banks Street, Bay Park
