Takeout - Flying Pig

Grilled pork chop at Flying Pig Pub

Sick of cooking? Order takeout! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations, plus one expert’s pick, for where to get takeout this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in!

 

Troy’s Picks

From Troy Johnson, food critic

Chuy’s Taco Shop

Order: Surf ’n’ Turf chips and the Diabla burrito

6663 El Cajon Boulevard, College East

Flying Pig Pub

Order: Grilled pork chop with crème fraîche grits

626 South Tremont Street, Oceanside

 

Marie’s Picks

From Marie Tutko, editor in chief

Tortas Ahogadas el Gallito

Order: Torta ahogada

975 Broadway, Chula Vista

Lourdes Mexican Food

Order: Caldo de pollo

Multiple locations in San Diego County

 

David’s Picks

From David Martin, digital media director

Pretzels & Pints

Order: Grilled cheese

3812 Ray Street, North Park

WestBrew

Order: Herb fried chicken

1435 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar; 1061 La Mirada Court, Vista

 

Anchi Mei's picks from episode 198 of the Happy Half Hour podcast

Wayfarer Bread

Order: Croissants

5525 La Jolla Boulevard, La Jolla

