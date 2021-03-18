Sick of cooking? Order takeout! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations, plus one expert’s pick, for where to get takeout this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in!
Troy’s Picks
From Troy Johnson, food critic
Chuy’s Taco Shop
Order: Surf ’n’ Turf chips and the Diabla burrito
6663 El Cajon Boulevard, College East
Flying Pig Pub
Order: Grilled pork chop with crème fraîche grits
626 South Tremont Street, Oceanside
Marie’s Picks
From Marie Tutko, editor in chief
Tortas Ahogadas el Gallito
Order: Torta ahogada
975 Broadway, Chula Vista
Lourdes Mexican Food
Order: Caldo de pollo
Multiple locations in San Diego County
David’s Picks
From David Martin, digital media director
Pretzels & Pints
Order: Grilled cheese
3812 Ray Street, North Park
WestBrew
Order: Herb fried chicken
1435 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar; 1061 La Mirada Court, Vista
Anchi Mei's picks from episode 198 of the Happy Half Hour podcast
Order: Croissants
5525 La Jolla Boulevard, La Jolla
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.