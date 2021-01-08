Sick of cooking? Order takeout! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations, plus one expert’s pick, for where to get takeout this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in!
Troy’s Picks
From Troy Johnson, food critic
Empanada Kitchen
Order: Sweet corn and basil empanada
819 C Street, Downtown; 2855 El Cajon Boulevard, North Park
The Kebab Shop
Order: Döner fries
Multiple locations
Marie’s Picks
From Marie Tutko, editor in chief
Coop’s West Texas BBQ
Order: Beef brisket
2625 Lemon Grove Avenue, Lemon Grove
The Original Sab-E-Lee
Order: Larb
6925 Linda Vista Road, Linda Vista; 13223-2 Black Mountain Road, Rancho Peñasquitos
David’s Picks
From David Martin, digital media director
Stella Jean’s Ice Cream
Order: Ube and pandesal toffee or salty caramel corn
4404 Park Boulevard, University Heights
Gelati & Peccati
Order: Roman-style pizza and Peruvian chocolate gelato
3068 University Avenue, North Park
Erica’s Picks
From Erica Nichols, associate editor
Okan Diner
Order: Sukiyaki udon
5430 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, Clairemont
Cross Street Chicken and Beer
Order: Soy garlic wings
4403 Convoy Street, Kearny Mesa
Chef Philip Esteban’s Picks
From episode 187 of the Happy Half Hour podcast
Mariscos Tone Camaron
Order: Mariscos
Currently delivery only
Provecho! Comida y Cafe
Order: Cold brew
Currently delivery only
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.