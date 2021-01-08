Takeout This Week / Empanada Kitchen

Empanada Kitchen

Sick of cooking? Order takeout! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations, plus one expert’s pick, for where to get takeout this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in!

 

Troy’s Picks

From Troy Johnson, food critic

Empanada Kitchen

Order: Sweet corn and basil empanada

819 C Street, Downtown; 2855 El Cajon Boulevard, North Park

The Kebab Shop

Order: Döner fries

Multiple locations

 

Marie’s Picks

From Marie Tutko, editor in chief

Coop’s West Texas BBQ

Order: Beef brisket

2625 Lemon Grove Avenue, Lemon Grove

The Original Sab-E-Lee

Order: Larb

6925 Linda Vista Road, Linda Vista; 13223-2 Black Mountain Road, Rancho Peñasquitos

 

David’s Picks

From David Martin, digital media director

Stella Jean’s Ice Cream

Order: Ube and pandesal toffee or salty caramel corn

4404 Park Boulevard, University Heights

Gelati & Peccati

Order: Roman-style pizza and Peruvian chocolate gelato

3068 University Avenue, North Park

 

Erica’s Picks

From Erica Nichols, associate editor

Okan Diner

Order: Sukiyaki udon

5430 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, Clairemont

Cross Street Chicken and Beer

Order: Soy garlic wings

4403 Convoy Street, Kearny Mesa

 

Chef Philip Esteban’s Picks

From episode 187 of the Happy Half Hour podcast

Mariscos Tone Camaron

Order: Mariscos

Currently delivery only

Provecho! Comida y Cafe

Order: Cold brew

Currently delivery only

