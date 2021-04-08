San Diego Takeout - Del Sur

Sick of cooking? Order takeout! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations, plus one expert’s pick, for where to get takeout this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in!

 

Troy’s Picks

From Troy Johnson, food critic

Flavors of East Africa

Order: Dengu and Jungle Fries

2322 El Cajon Boulevard, University Heights

Tuétano Taquería

Order: Bone marrow tacos

143 West San Ysidro Boulevard, San Ysidro

 

Marie’s Picks

From Marie Tutko, editor in chief

Sunnyboy Biscuit Co.

Order: Country fried steak biscuit burger

3749 Park Boulevard, North Park

Tasty Noodle House

Order: Shanghai grilled pork buns and beef chow mein

4646 Convoy Street, Kearny Mesa

 

David’s Pick

From David Martin, digital media director

Shank & Bone

Order: Signature pho

2930 University Avenue, North Park

Erica's Pick

From Erica Nichols, associate editor

Del Sur Mexican Cantina

Order: Grilled fish tacos

2310 30th Street, South Park

 

Hanna Tesfamichael’s picks from episode 201 of the Happy Half Hour podcast

Cafe 21

Order: Tomato and egg dish

802 Fifth Avenue, Gaslamp Quarter; 2736 Adams Avenue, University Heights

Ciccia Osteria

Order: Antipasto misto board

2233 Logan Avenue, Barrio Logan

