Sick of cooking? Order takeout! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations, plus one expert’s pick, for where to get takeout this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in!
Troy’s Picks
From Troy Johnson, food critic
Flavors of East Africa
Order: Dengu and Jungle Fries
2322 El Cajon Boulevard, University Heights
Tuétano Taquería
Order: Bone marrow tacos
143 West San Ysidro Boulevard, San Ysidro
Marie’s Picks
From Marie Tutko, editor in chief
Sunnyboy Biscuit Co.
Order: Country fried steak biscuit burger
3749 Park Boulevard, North Park
Tasty Noodle House
Order: Shanghai grilled pork buns and beef chow mein
4646 Convoy Street, Kearny Mesa
David’s Pick
From David Martin, digital media director
Shank & Bone
Order: Signature pho
2930 University Avenue, North Park
Erica's Pick
From Erica Nichols, associate editor
Del Sur Mexican Cantina
Order: Grilled fish tacos
2310 30th Street, South Park
Hanna Tesfamichael’s picks from episode 201 of the Happy Half Hour podcast
Order: Tomato and egg dish
802 Fifth Avenue, Gaslamp Quarter; 2736 Adams Avenue, University Heights
Order: Antipasto misto board
2233 Logan Avenue, Barrio Logan
