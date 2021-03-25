Takeout - Birria Truck

The Birria Truck

Sick of cooking? Order takeout! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations, plus one expert’s pick, for where to get takeout this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in!

 

Troy’s Picks

From Troy Johnson, food critic

Sisters Pizza

Order: Surf ’n’ OBecian Pizza

3603 Fourth Avenue, Hillcrest

Barrio Dogg

Order: El Vaquero

2234 Logan Avenue, Barrio Logan

 

Marie’s Picks

From Marie Tutko, editor in chief

The Birria Truck

Order: Birria ramen

271 Quintard Avenue, Chula Vista; 4134 Poplar Street, City Heights

Chamorro Grill

Order: Barbecue chicken and chicken kelaguen

6628 Mission Gorge Road, Mission Valley

 

David’s Picks

From David Martin, digital media director

Clem's Bottle House

Order: Vegetarian sandwich

4100 Adams Avenue, Kensington

Plumeria

Order: Tom kah

4661 Park Boulevard, University Heights

 

Erica's Picks

From Erica Nichols, associate editor

Giardino

Order: San Danielle Pizza

8131 Broadway, Lemon Grove

Ironside Fish & Oyster Bar

Order: Oysters and rockfish ceviche

1654 India Street, Little Italy

