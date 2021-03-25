Sick of cooking? Order takeout! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations, plus one expert’s pick, for where to get takeout this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in!
Troy’s Picks
From Troy Johnson, food critic
Sisters Pizza
Order: Surf ’n’ OBecian Pizza
3603 Fourth Avenue, Hillcrest
Barrio Dogg
Order: El Vaquero
2234 Logan Avenue, Barrio Logan
Marie’s Picks
From Marie Tutko, editor in chief
The Birria Truck
Order: Birria ramen
271 Quintard Avenue, Chula Vista; 4134 Poplar Street, City Heights
Chamorro Grill
Order: Barbecue chicken and chicken kelaguen
6628 Mission Gorge Road, Mission Valley
David’s Picks
From David Martin, digital media director
Clem's Bottle House
Order: Vegetarian sandwich
4100 Adams Avenue, Kensington
Plumeria
Order: Tom kah
4661 Park Boulevard, University Heights
Erica's Picks
From Erica Nichols, associate editor
Giardino
Order: San Danielle Pizza
8131 Broadway, Lemon Grove
Ironside Fish & Oyster Bar
Order: Oysters and rockfish ceviche
1654 India Street, Little Italy
