Sick of cooking? Order takeout! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations, plus one expert’s pick, for where to get takeout this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in!
Troy’s Picks
From Troy Johnson, food critic
Bowlegged BBQ
Order: Pork ribs, mac ’n’ cheese, and dirty rice
4255 Market Street, Mount Hope
Awash Ethiopian Restaurant
Order: Tibs and injera
2884 El Cajon Boulevard, North Park
Marie’s Picks
From Marie Tutko, editor in chief
Amardeen
Order: Beef and lamb shawarma, lentil soup, and baklava
8915 Towne Center Drive, University City
Island Life Foods
Order: Poke and uni
OB Farmers Market
David’s Picks
From David Martin, digital media director
Lolita’s Mexican Food
Order: Two-in-one burrito and tsunami burrito
Seven locations in San Diego County
The Friendly
Order: Pepperoni pizza
30th Street, North Park; 2632 University Avenue, North Park
Erica's Pick
From Erica Nichols, associate editor
Bull’s Smokin' BBQ
Order: Pork ribs and pulled pork fries
1127 Morena Boulevard, Morena
Sandy Vuong's pick from episode 202 of the Happy Half Hour podcast
Order: Grilled oysters
4647 Convoy Street, Kearny Mesa
