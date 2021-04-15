Bowlegged BBQ

Sick of cooking? Order takeout! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations, plus one expert’s pick, for where to get takeout this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in!

 

Troy’s Picks

From Troy Johnson, food critic

Bowlegged BBQ

Order: Pork ribs, mac ’n’ cheese, and dirty rice

4255 Market Street, Mount Hope

Awash Ethiopian Restaurant

Order: Tibs and injera

2884 El Cajon Boulevard, North Park

 

Marie’s Picks

From Marie Tutko, editor in chief

Amardeen

Order: Beef and lamb shawarma, lentil soup, and baklava

8915 Towne Center Drive, University City

Island Life Foods

Order: Poke and uni

OB Farmers Market

 

David’s Picks

From David Martin, digital media director

Lolita’s Mexican Food

Order: Two-in-one burrito and tsunami burrito

Seven locations in San Diego County

The Friendly

Order: Pepperoni pizza

30th Street, North Park; 2632 University Avenue, North Park

 

Erica's Pick

From Erica Nichols, associate editor

Bull’s Smokin' BBQ

Order: Pork ribs and pulled pork fries

1127 Morena Boulevard, Morena

 

Sandy Vuong's pick from episode 202 of the Happy Half Hour podcast

Submarine Crab

Order: Grilled oysters

4647 Convoy Street, Kearny Mesa

