For almost 20 years, the biggest fall tradition among San Diego’s culinary community has been Restaurant Week, when hundreds of local restaurants offer discounts and create special prix-fixe menus to encourage people to dine out and bring in new customers. This year the event has been reconfigured to last an entire month, with a focus on takeout and outdoor dining.
Over 160 restaurants have signed up to promote their outdoor dining and takeaway options for the event, called Dine Diego, which runs until October 15. Search by neighborhood, desired service (such as brunch, or to-go cocktails) and check to see the restaurant’s special offer. New restaurants in town such as Arlo and Civico by the Park have signed up, along with classic establishments like George’s at the Cove and Mister A’s.
There’s also a social media promotion with an interactive Bingo-style board game (and a prize). Snap a selfie while you’re dining outdoors or picking up takeout, tag @SDRestaurantWk and use the hashtag #52WeeksofDineDiego to be entered to win 52 gift certificates to local restaurants—a year’s worth of dining out every week.
Visit sandiegorestaurantweek.com for more information.
