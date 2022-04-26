My mother lived under the Communist reign of Mao Zedong. Her house was taken over by the Gang of Four and she escaped China in the 1970s. And yet, I’m the daughter who can’t remember to honor this amazing woman in my life.
That’s a dramatic way to start off a restaurant guide for Mother’s Day. But my editor suggested I write about my own mother and that’s the lede of why I should honor her. Not to mention the smaller, equally important daily storylines of what she’s done to provide a life for me in America.
We all have our reasons. We all have our traditions for these honorings, and food and restaurants are almost always central to them.
Every year I procrastinate leading up to Mother’s Day, and every year I tell myself I won’t do it again.
And now I’ve written this guide, so I have no excuse for not knowing exactly where I could go to celebrate the woman who raised my three brothers and me.
Whoever your idea of a mother is, whether she comes in the form of a strong woman, an imperfect woman, a father who took on that role, an older sibling who raised you, an aunt or uncle or grandparent who took you in—or maybe you’re celebrating the mother of your own children—I hope this guide will help you, and me, in honoring them.
Medina
All-day brunch at one of the best little Middle Eastern bistros in San Diego. They’ll be doing the signature Medina Shakshuka with housemade merguez (spicy lamb sausage), a Moroccan couscous platter (shareable between two or three people) and mimosas by the glass and bottle (a carafe of orange, mango, and a dash of rosewater juice, plus a bottle of Champagne, for $31).
2850 El Cajon Boulevard, North Park
A.R. Valentien
The Lodge at Torrey Pines was farm-to-table before farm-to-table was a thing. Longtime right-hand chef Kelli Crosson has recently taken over as executive chef (listen to her story here). She will curate a three-course brunch with locally sourced ingredients and free-flowing mimosas. Looking over the famous Torrey Pines Golf Course perched on the seaside cliffs will surely win bonus points with Mom.
11480 North Torrey Pines Road, Torrey Pines
Nine-Ten Restaurant and Bar
Long one of San Diego’s most revered chefs, Jason Knibb will prepare a special à la carte brunch menu. From housemade sourdough bread to roasted pear and burrata salad to grilled swordfish tacos, there is little to no chance this meal won’t be remarkable. Serving 7 a.m.–2 p.m.
910 Prospect Street, La Jolla
Cafe Sevilla
Complimentary Champagne for Mom? Yes, you’re her favorite child now. Listen to live Spanish guitar while eating Spanish brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Their dinner menu is also available all day, and they’ll have additional live music performances in the evening.
353 Fifth Avenue, Gaslamp Quarter
Rancho Valencia
The iconic North County resort is serving brunch from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a seafood station, carving station, salads, sides, and desserts. There will be crafts, activities, pony rides, and take-home goodies for the kids. Adults are $165 and children under age 12 are $65.
5921 Valencia Circle, Rancho Santa Fe
The Grill
The Grill at St. Mark Golf Club is throwing Mother’s Day brunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with their classic breakfast favorites, along with an all-you-can-eat buffet, lawn games, and live music. Adults are $70 and children under 13 are $35.
1750 San Pablo Drive, San Marcos
Trust
Trust will be serving a special mother-approved sticky bun, complete with sugared blueberries, honey lavender ice cream, white chocolate, and toasted almonds. This will be available only on Mother’s Day, and is bound to sell out before the clock strikes noon.
3752 Park Boulevard, Hillcrest
Hotel del Coronado
Treat Mom like the queen she is and carry on the tradition of elegance with a Champagne brunch in the historic Crown Room, featuring beautiful Oregon sugar pine, 33-foot-high ceilings, and the famous crown chandeliers.
1500 Orange Avenue, Coronado
7 Mile Kitchen
The whole family can thank Mom for their very existence in the company of freshly baked muffins and croissants, the O.G. Burger and Tartufo Pizza, and maybe even some bottomless mimosas on the side. 5420 Grand Pacific Drive, Carlsbad
20|Twenty
20|Twenty is putting on an elaborate breakfast buffet: a made-to-order omelet station, crepes, Grand Marnier French toast, and adorable charcuterie boards.
5480 Grand Pacific Drive, Carlsbad
Understory
One of Del Mar’s most charming drink spots will be pairing Daou wines with desserts like dark chocolate mousse and Tahitian vanilla fluff.
12841 El Camino Real, Del Mar
Vino Carta Wine Shop & Bar
Treat Mom to Parisian-style Sunday brunch at Vino Carta with a bottle of wine. Reservations are available through Tock.
2161 India Street, Little Italy
Stone Brewing Liberty Station
The beautiful thing about Stone is that it’s the largest restaurant in San Diego and most of the seating is out back on the sprawling rock-garden patio—so plenty of sunshine and a good chance you can get a reservation if you waited till the last moment. Their brunch will include a welcome cocktail, unlimited nonalcoholic drinks, and a flower for Mom.
2816 Historic Decatur Road, Point Loma
Cocina de Barrio
Their Mother's Day special this year will be a pancake flight featuring their three signature flavors (mazapan, arroz con leche, and cheesecake). All moms get a complimentary prickly pear mimosa. Also, try their birria—it’s pretty fantastic.
3707 Fifth Avenue, Hillcrest
The Pub at Lake Cuyamaca
It’s all-day brunch from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with crab cakes, chilaquiles, cinnamon pancakes, smoked trout melt and, after 3 p.m., their smoked lamb rib rack. This one’s perfect for active moms, with hiking, fishing, birdwatching and relaxing nearby at Lake Cuyamaca.
15027 CA-79, Julian
Arlo
The award-winning Arlo restaurant at Town & Country Resort in Mission Valley will serve a prix-fixe menu, including stations with live cooking and carving, and live music. Indoor and outdoor seating is available and parking is free. Town & Country recently underwent a massive remodel, so while it’s good for everyone, Moms who knew the classic resort in its original form might get a special kick out of seeing the new digs.
500 Hotel Circle North, Mission Valley
The Lafayette Hotel
The original hipster hotel in North Park is about to become a brand-new thing, since it’s been bought by Consortium Holdings (Born & Raised, Ironside, Seneca). They’re serving brunch and a complimentary mimosa from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
2223 El Cajon Boulevard, North Park
