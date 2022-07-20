From batches of fresh granola to the best local dried fruits, nuts, and cured meats, finding new favorite items to munch on in local farmers’ markets and stores has never been easier. Check out some of our favorite locally made treats below:
Angel Salumi
Carlsbad’s Angel Salumi is a takeout charcuterie from French chef Pascal Besset, who got his start in Monte Carlo kitchens. On the menu is a variety of housemade dried and cured meats, truffle products, artisanal oils, and ready- made gift baskets.
Perfect Snacks
Hopefully readers caught our Made in SD column last month on the homegrown, family-owned nutrition bar company. Their protein-rich bars and peanut butter cups are classic staples at this point, but check out new selections like the snack-size chocolate-covered peanut butter bars.
Swagyu A5 Japanese Beef Jerky
Chef Steve Brown, a solid wagyu beef hookup in town, takes the marbled meats and makes them into premium jerky. This jerky is marinated in soy, brown sugar, scallions, chiles, ginger, garlic, and orange peel, and our editor was raving after trying it at this year’s Bloom Bash.
Small Goods
Small Goods is a one-stop shop for the best of domestic meats, cheeses, and more. Pick up one of their “beach boxes” for a perfect mix of cheeses, cured meats, nuts, and dried fruits.
Maya's Cookies
Maya’s Signature Collection is an assortment of 12 three-ounce cookies in all the popular flavors. If you’re a one-flavor kinda person, her cookies are also available in packs of six. Buy them online, at the store, or at the Little Italy and Hillcrest farmers’ markets.
Hommage Bakehouse
Based in Pacific Beach, Hommage Bakehouse bakes some of the best baguettes in town. Additional daily takeout selections include monkey bread, kouign-amann, and Spinach Artichoke Portal Pockets, which are exactly as exciting as the name implies.
Chuza
Local Danny Schwarz started his dried-and-spiced fruit snacks company, Chuza, during the pandemic. Inspired by Mexican fruits and candies, Chuza comes in spicy mango, cranberry, pineapple, apricot, and strawberry, as well as a standalone chili seasoning.
Bambucha
Vista-based Bambucha makes both nonalcoholic and spiked canned kombucha. Unlike other brands, this one consults with chefs for its different flavor profiles and uses whole fruit ingredients.
