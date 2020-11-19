Addison
If you’re looking for a little extra something to be thankful for, San Diego’s only Michelin-starred restaurant is offering an eight-course dining experience, featuring holiday classics reimagined through the lens of California gastronomy prepared by chef William Bradley. The menu experience is $295 per person, with optional wine pairings available for $275. Service is from 5 to 8 p.m., and reservations for the terrace can be made via OpenTable.
5200 Grand Del Mar Way, Del Mar | 858-314-1900
Bahia Resort Hotel
Enjoy a family-style three-course prix fixe menu at the Bahia Resort Hotel. Choose from three Thanksgiving dinner entrée options: traditional carved turkey dinner, slow-roasted prime rib, or winter vegetable hash. If you prefer to dine at home, take your Thanksgiving meal to go. The cost is $49 per adult, $28 per child. Preorder by Tuesday, November 24 at 11 a.m.
998 West Mission Bay Drive, Mission Bay | 858-539-7635
Café Gratitude
No turkeys will be harmed for this restaurant's vegan-friendly à la carte Thanksgiving menu, which is available throughout November. Items include cranberry roasted butternut squash and garnet yams, maple miso brussels sprouts, and a persimmon and pomegranate salad. Holiday pies are also available for pickup through online preorders.
1980 Kettner Boulevard, Little Italy | 619-736-5077
Catamaran Resort Hotel and Spa
Enjoy a three-course prix fixe menu at Oceana Coastal Kitchen. For $59 per person, each dinner includes a Champagne toast as well as entrée options like oak-smoked turkey breast or Harris Ranch rib eye. Leave room for a dessert of classic pumpkin pie, baked-to-order brownie, or Grand Marnier crème brûlée. They also offer a family-style takeout option for parties of four or eight for $45 per person. Preorder by Tuesday, November 24 at 11 a.m.
3999 Mission Boulevard, Mission Bay | 858-539-8635
Coastline at L’Auberge Del Mar
Celebrate Thanksgiving the San Diegan way, with ocean views, alfresco dining, and a four-course feast. The special will be offered on Thursday, November 26 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at $95 per person. The menu includes spins on Thanksgiving classics like heritage-breed roasted turkey with whipped potatoes, green beans, and white pepper gravy, in addition to decadent offerings like an 1855 Beef prime rib and chocolate miso budino.
1540 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar | 858-793-6467
Gelson’s
Whether you are hosting for two or for 12, Gelson's Simply Delicious Dinners are precooked and ready to heat, serve, and enjoy at home. This year’s offerings include small, medium, and large whole roasted turkeys, half and whole spiral glazed hams, whole slow-roasted brisket, prime rib, and plant-based roast options. Order by November 24 and pick up November 20–December 1 at any of Gelson’s San Diego locations. Gelson’s will close early Thanksgiving Day, and all pickups that day should be completed by 1 p.m.
Multiple locations | 818-377-6494
Giardino
The Lemon Grove eatery will be open for its first Thanksgiving, offering an all-day menu from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Giardino’s family-style menu features à la carte items meant for sharing. Choose from entrées like prime rib or butternut squash ravioli, and holiday sides and salads. And don’t forget wine to pair with your meal! Want to keep things traditional? The eatery is also offering a classic turkey dinner which you can enjoy there or take to go.
8131 Broadway, Lemon Grove | 619-825-7112
The Gluten Free Baking Co.
If someone with food allergies is joining you this Thanksgiving, don’t fret! This North Park bakery is all gluten free, offering everything from traditional pumpkin pie and pecan pie to other gluten-free items like pasta, multigrain dinner rolls, quiche, mini banana-bread loaves, and more. If you want to bake your own pie at home, the bakery is also selling an allergen-free vegan pie crust dry mix and vegan frozen pie crust (bottom crust only). Order online at least three days in advance.
4594 30th Street, North Park | 858-270-9863
The Lodge at Torrey Pines
Available for curbside pickup, this decadent family-style Thanksgiving feast includes chimney-roasted turkey with duck-fat-braised thighs, cornbread pecan stuffing, cranberry relish, pumpkin mousse, and more. The cost is $85 per person with a two-person minimum. Preorder by 12 p.m. on Thursday, November 19.
11480 North Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla |858-453-4420
Menya Ultra
Ramen lovers can still get in on the celebrations with one of Menya Ultra’s Thanksgiving home kit specials. Preorder a home kit, complete with broth, noodles, turkey, and classic ramen toppings, through their Google form by November 22.
8199 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, Clairemont | 858-571-2010
8141 Mira Mesa Boulevard, Mira Mesa | 858-397-2247
Pacifica Del Mar
Make a reservation at this ocean-view eatery to enjoy their popular Thanksgiving menu. For $65, the multicourse menu will include a choice of a starter and an entrée, such as oven-roasted free-range turkey with the fixings, slow-cooked Angus prime rib, zinfandel-braised beef short ribs, or Pacifica’s seafood classics. End on a sweet note with your choice of dessert. Kids 12 and under can select from the kids’ menu for $20.
1555 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar | 858-792-0476
Parc Bistro
This Bankers Hill bistro will be offering Thanksgiving packages for takeout, which will include roasted butternut squash soup, roasted organic turkey, beef bourguignon, an assortment of sides, and two desserts. Prices range from $80 to $320 and can feed up to eight people.
Pickup times are from 12 to 3 p.m.
760 Fifth Avenue, Bankers Hill | 619-795-1501
Puffer Malarkey Collective
Herb & Wood, Herb & Sea, and Animae are joining forces to offer a to-go meal combining all of chef Brian Malarkey’s Thanksgiving favorites, including herb- and citrus-marinated turkey, crème fraîche mashed potatoes and whipped butter, house country wheat stuffing, apple and pear pie, and more. The cost is $59 per person and is available for preorder at herbandwood.com. Pickup is at Herb & Wood.
2210 Kettner Boulevard, Little Italy | 610-955-8495
Ranch 45
Ranch 45’s à la carte Thanksgiving pickup menu is perfect for those picky eaters in the family. Customize your Thanksgiving feast with choices from herb-crusted prime rib and smoked turkey leg to smoked Cornish game hens, olive oil smashed potatoes, pumpkin pie, apple pie, and more. The butcher shop and eatery will be accepting orders up to 48 hours in advance.
512 Via de la Valle, Solana Beach | 858-461-0092
Salt & Straw
Enjoy a four-course ice cream feast with flavors inspired by classic American Thanksgiving dishes, with a twist. The offerings include cranberry juniper sorbet, sweet potato casserole with maple pecans, roasted peach and sage cornbread stuffing, and salted caramel Thanksgiving turkey. Flavors are available by the scoop or pint at Salt & Straw shops, as well as online. Guests visiting Salt & Straw locations can also preorder in advance for either pickup or local delivery.
1670 India Street, Little Italy | 619-542-9394
3705 Caminito Court, Del Mar | 858-345-1792
STK Steakhouse
For outdoor dining, delivery, or pickup, STK Steakhouse will be offering a menu with classic Thanksgiving dishes from November 26 through November 29, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Enjoy a roasted turkey special with all the fixings for $49 per adult or $29 per child 12 and under. For $100, they are also offering “Takeout Dinner for Two”: two prepared meals that come with pumpkin pie.
600 F Street, East Village | 619-354-5988
Trust Restaurant Group
Chef Brad Wise’s Thanksgiving to-go features some of his family’s favorites, along with holiday classics. Feast on oven-roasted turkey, Italian sausage stuffing, and truffled macaroni and cheese. The meal also includes a 12-ounce bag of Cardellino’s house blend coffee beans and a recipe for a cranberry-infused cocktail. The meal is $295 and feeds two to eight people. Orders must be placed by November 19 and picked up on November 26 at Cardellino from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
4033 Goldfinch Street, Mission Hills | 619-600-5311
