One year after opening their inaugural tasting room and brewing facility in Barrio Logan, Kové Hard Yerba Mate is ready to open their second location in Miramar. Yerba mate, an herbal tea popular in South America, has yet to achieve mainstream popularity in the American alcohol industry, but as the world’s first 100% organic, gluten-free, vegan hard yerba mate, Kové hopes to introduce the lightly caffeinated beverage to more people through distribution and expanding roster of San Diego locations.
The new space—which lies smack in the middle of a fermentation hub that includes Pure Project, Duck Foot Brewing Company, Ballast Point, Cutwater Spirits, and more—is the first of several planned outposts for Kové.
Alex Montelbano, Kové co-founder & CEO says with this new location, they aim to transcend the standard taproom setting, calling it a “unique visual experience” complete with artist collaborations and an emphasis on greenery.
“Visually, it is more of an artist curation space with botanicals weaved in, rather than an outdoor botanical experience,” Montelbano says. “Customers will have access to exclusive varietals from Kové’s expert brewer while enjoying beautiful art in various forms from local artists.”
Collaborations with artists, cocktail experts, yoga teachers, professional snowboarders, and other brand ambassadors have been a defining part of Kové’s ethos since its original launch in 2021. Montelbano says these partnerships are “incredibly purposeful” and a key part of their lifestyle image. Plus, as one of the few alcoholic drinks that naturally contains caffeine, their 5-percent-ABV cans are specifically designed to be enjoyed any time of day to complement any activity. “Party with a purpose!” Montelbano laughs.
The 720-square-foot tasting room will also feature a small batch brewing facility. Guests can expect 14 taps with core offerings, rotating specials, and seasonal flavors, as well as plenty of cans, growlers, and variety packs for to-go purchases. Plus, Montelbano promises, they plan to announce several partnerships and new flavors for release later this year. With the added brewing capabilities of the Miramar space, Montelbano says they hope to produce 4,500 barrels of hard yerba mate over the next 12 months. (For comparison, in 2021 Modern Times Beer reported an output of 53,000 barrels.)
The Miramar tasting room will soft launch on June 7 with a grand opening planned for June 25. Operating hours will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday; noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays.
Visit the new Kové tasting room at 9030 Kenamar Drive, Suite 309 and follow their progress at drinkkove.com.
