The Mains
Late-Night Dessert Bar Opens in the Gaslamp
Husband and wife team Bêrîvan & Çeko Kurd always preferred the late-night coffee and dessert scene over crowded bars while living in Europe and the Middle East. But when they moved to San Diego, that nighttime ritual was impossible to find.
So they created their own space and opened Hinar Bar, a dessert bar and café that’s open until 9 p.m. every night. The Kurdish couple are bringing an elevated, yet casual, café to the Gaslamp with terracotta pots displayed on shelves, pieces they’ve collected over the years from the Mediterranean and Middle East, and cream-colored furniture mingled with plants.
On the menu, they have a full espresso bar, using beans from a local roastery, with specialties like their orange blossom and vanilla lattes with natural ingredients and sweeteners like brown sugar. As for desserts, Çeko recommends the Basque cheesecake, inspired from the Basque region of Spain, or their banana hazelnut praline jar filled with vanilla chocolate cream custard, hazelnut praline, and bananas.
European Café with a Mexican Flair Opens in La Jolla
Patricia Paramo has been dreaming of opening a café since she can remember. Today, she’s living that dream with Encanto Cafe, her new European-style coffee shop in La Jolla—with a Mexican twist. Some of her must-try items include the breakfast croissant made with egg, tomato, spinach and homemade aioli; as well as the salmon toast or the turkey pesto sandwich. For drinks, the cafe offers traditional coffees and espresso drinks as well as smoothies, fresh-squeezed juices, and teas.
Seaport Village Gets Two New Neighbors: Mike Hess Taphouse & Crack Taco
Seaport Village is growing with two new spots to try for the summer. Mike Hess Taphouse opened its second location in the area in June and Crack Taco Shop is opening in early August. Mike Hess Taphouse will feature a 1,200-square-foot sundeck with views of the bayfront and a selection of 24 beers on tap from hoppy IPAs to dark beers.
If you’re not into beer, they have sangrias and spiked slushies available, too. Along with the drinks, save room for a tri-tip steak taco at Crack Taco Shop, where they use the Seaside Market’s famous “Cardiff Crack,” a melt-in-your-mouth burgundy pepper tri-tip. The grab-and-go style space will feature menu items like their breakfast burritos made with tri-tip, eggs, cheese, and potatoes and Ballpark Nachos. They’ll also have a 560-square-foot outdoor space to enjoy a bite while people-watching.
Quick Bites
Mesa Agrícola chef Juan Gonzalez just moved into Vino Carta Solana Beach and is collaborating with chef Reese Murakami for a traditional Japanese kaiseki seven-course dinner on Saturday, August 5. The menu will focus on San Diego produce and local wild caught seafood. Reservations are required.
San Diego Brewers Guild’s Craft Beer Con is back on Tuesday, August 8 at Mira Costa’s San Elijo campus for a conference that takes a look at craft beer trends while learning from local beer experts about leadership and technical brewing. Beer tastings start at 4 p.m. and food trucks will be on site for lunch.
Have breaking-news, exciting scoops, or great stories about San Diego's food scene? Send your pitches to food@sdmag.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.