The Mains
Homemade Empanada Shop Opens Up in North City
Matias Bienati of Milonga Empanadas describes empanadas as the ultimate street food, an Argentinian staple that locals get at least once a week to share with family and friends. Now, he and his wife Gabriela Fuentes are bringing a piece of Argentina to North City, a community in San Marcos, with their homemade empanadas and authentic Argentinian desserts like alfajores, shortbread cookies sandwiched together with dulce de leche from Argentina and rolled in coconut.
Matias started baking his empanadas at farmer’s markets after he lost his local chef job during the pandemic. His take on the Argentinian classic was a huge hit in here, so much so that he was rotating between six different farmer’s markets each week. He finally opened his first brick-and-mortar space in North City last month, though he still sells at the La Jolla and Carlsbad farmer’s markets to give locals their empanada fix.
The new location will feature six empanada staples on the menu like the classic, and original, empanada: the Criolla made with steak, onion, olives, a hard-boiled egg and spices filled inside his homemade pastry dough. Another favorite is the Fugazza with caramelized onions, provolone, mozzarella and herbs. Matias will also add in new empanada flavors based on local, seasonal ingredients, allowing him to create authentic empanadas with a bit of his personal chef creativity.
Quick Bites
Point Loma Fish Shop is hosting a summer shrimp boil on Sunday, July 23 at 1 p.m. with the ultimate spread of shrimp, corn on the cob, red potatoes and spicy andouille sausage.
Pizzeria Mr. Moto just opened a new location in the Convoy area, the group’s eighth location in San Diego, with special pizzas like their Arrogant Butcher with ham, pepperoni, sausage and bacon only available at their new digs.
Have breaking-news, exciting scoops, or great stories about San Diego's food scene? Send your pitches to food@sdmag.com.
