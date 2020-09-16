Welcome back to the Happy Half Hour! We didn’t release an episode last week, as we took Labor Day weekend off, but we’re back and excited about this week’s guest: Eric Bost, who was recently named the new executive chef at Jeune et Jolie. Eric and his family just relocated from LA and he’s still getting settled in North County, but he took the time to chat with us about his new venture.
Eric has an impressive résumé: He worked under Alain Ducasse at Plaza Athénée in Paris, and at Guy Savoy in Singapore and Las Vegas. He relocated to Los Angeles and helmed the kitchen at République before he opened Auburn in West Hollywood. In the short time that Auburn was open, it was named one of the Best New Restaurants in America, and nominated for a James Beard Award for design.
In April, Eric unfortunately had to close Auburn. Fine-dining establishments, especially those with tasting menus, have had their own unique challenges during the pandemic and many cannot survive on just takeout. Eric shares with us that it took him two years to get the restaurant open, and that January and February of this year were their most profitable months. We learn how he made the connection with Jeune et Jolie owner Johnny Resnick, and why he chose the Carlsbad restaurant over other culinary opportunities that were available to him.
Eric isn’t a stranger to North County—he lived in Cardiff 15 years ago, and while he was in LA he’d often travel with his family to visit on the weekends. He shares what he thinks is different about San Diego’s dining scene and that he’s excited about how it’s growing, and also what’s in store for Jeune et Jolie’s menu. If you haven’t seen the restaurant’s patio setup yet, it’s a stunner.
In Hot Plates, Restaurant Week just launched and it’s been revamped to run for a whole month. Michael Mina launched a fried chicken pop-up, Tokyo Hot Chicken, that’s available only for delivery in North County. So Saap, which specializes in Thai and Lao street food, opened earlier this week on the corner of 47th and Market streets. The company that owns Kettner Exchange is opening The Waverly in Cardiff next month, with chef Brian Redzikowski developing the menu.
In Two People for Takeout / Two People for $50, Eric hasn’t had a chance to find his favorite places in San Diego yet, but says he’s looking forward to dining in the Convoy area, and that Chiko and Menya Ultra Ramen are some of the places that have been recommended to him. Troy’s pick is Isabel’s Cantina in Pacific Beach (get the carnitas or the Nirvana Breakfast), and David says to get any of the Large Anti-Wimpy Pizzas and Swami’s IPA at Pizza Port. My pick is the famous tri-tip, aka “Cardiff Crack,” at Seaside Market.
Thank you for listening! As always, we want to hear from our listeners. Do you have a question for Troy? Need a recommendation for takeout? Is there a guest you want us to book on the show? Let us know! You can call us at 619-744-0535 and leave a voicemail, or if you’re too shy, you can email us at happyhalfhour@sdmag.com.
