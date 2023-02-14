The Mains
MCASD’s $105 Million Renovation Brings The Kitchen to La Jolla
Urban Kitchen Group owner Tracy Borkum has entered her art phase. The restaurateur heads eateries in some of the city’s key cultural institutions, including the Mingei International Museum, the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, and, this week, the Museum of Contemporary Art. Following their four-year, nine-figure renovation, MCASD rolled out the first of Borkum’s two onsite dining concepts on February 10.
The Kitchen serves breakfast and lunch Wednesday through Sunday, drawing upon the traditional flavors of coastal Mediterranean countries including Turkey, Morocco, and Spain. Pregame the museum’s visual feast with sweet and savory morning food (citrus creme–drenched French toast; a Greek cheese–stuffed buckwheat crepe) and shareable small plates, like baba ganoush, roasted carrot hummus, and savoy cabbage charred crisp-tender.
Nostalgia Coffee Roasters Opens Their First Sit-Down Cafe in Torrey Pines
Nostalgia Coffee Roasters founder Taylor Fields wants to make coffee approachable and delicious, but also more “equitable, inclusive, and sustainable—[to] use coffee as a catalyst for systemic change,” she says. That mission is off to a strong start. Nostalgia began roasting their beans about two years ago, and last year they received a Gold Medal at the Golden Bean awards competition. And now their new brick-and-mortar is in full swing in Torrey Pines, just off Sorrento Valley.
It’s a wide-open space with an artistic, laid-back vibe for people to study, work, and connect. They make all their food in house, save for the pastries (try the almond butter, jams, and sandwiches). More than 50 percent of the coffee her team roasts comes from women-owned farms in Brazil, Mexico, and Sumatra, and she gives five percent of her revenue back to producers every year.
Mexican Burger Joint Opens Their First Location in PB
With 16 restaurants throughout Mexico and a 2021 appearance on Shark Tank México, The Food Box owners Juan Manual Gomez, Juan Angel Martinez, and Jorge de la Vega have been busy. Now, they’re bringing a decade’s worth of burger tinkering and perfecting north of the border with their first U.S. location in Pacific Beach. “Life is always full of surprises, and this location is one of them,” Gomez says. “We love the PB vibes, we love San Diego, and one day one of us was driving by Garnet Avenue and fell in love with the historical building.”
Their PB spot will offer a scaled-down menu from their Mexico locations (at least to start), focusing on their biggest hits like the Billy Cheese (two patties, two slices of cheddar, pickles, bacon, and secret sauce). Or, try Gomez’ favorite, the Spurgeon Infit with spicy green sauce and chicharrones (crispy pork rinds) in lieu of the more familiar bacon.
Liberty Public Market Gets Its First Sushi Spot
It’s easy to become paralyzed by choice in the Liberty Public Market. Now, add a sushi restaurant to the list of 30-plus options. The owners of Le Parfait Paris recently launched The Sushi Stand, serving freshly made sushi rolls to grab-and-go for lunch or dinner. Try their Heat Waves roll with kanikama, cucumber, avocado, togarashi, tuna, ponzu, green onion, and sesame seeds, or the Fresh Prince, which comes with spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado, and salmon.
Quick Bites
Cardiff is getting a farmers market (and we’re shocked that the homespun, quaint-as-hell beach burgh didn’t already have one). Browse local produce and products on March 4, and every Saturday to follow, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mira Costa College San Elijo campus. Confirmed vendors so far include Mooski Snacks, Wonderland Farm, MP Family Farm, Rodney Kawano Farm, Sea Greens Microgreens, Crescent Meat, Fishbone Fish, and Cardiff Tiny Farm.
The Lakehouse Resort in San Marcos hosts their Food and Wine Festival on Saturday, March 11, bringing together local restaurants, wineries, and breweries for a second year in a row. Try tastes from folks like Amalfi Cucina Italiana, CaliFino Tequila, Cannonball, Izo Spirits, Fairmont Grand Del Mar, Handel’s Ice Cream, Monserate Winery, Ranch45, Nectarine Grove, O’Briens Bakery, and The Golden Door.
Have breaking news, exciting scoops, or great stories about San Diego's food scene? Send your pitches to food@sdmag.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.