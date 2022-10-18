The Mains
Rainforest-Inspired Restaurant Opens in the Gaslamp
Zama recently opened at the corner of Fifth and Island avenues, bringing serious rainforest vibes matched with "Latin American cuisine with an Asian infusion." The menu includes items like sushi and maki rolls, a 24k gold-wrapped wagyu beef cheeseburger and sides like grilled corn or mashed yuca in coconut cream. San Diego Dining Group is behind the new spot which opened last month.
El Sueño to Open in Old Town Soon
Described as a “lavish” restaurant in a “mysterious Mexican jungle setting,” El Sueño will bring new flavors to the Old Town area and boast a two-story space including a rooftop lounge for guests to enjoy. The space was inspired by the owner Pietro Busalacchi’s travels in Mexico and will be located in the longtime La Piñata building. The restaurant is expected to open before the end of the year.
Baja’s Valle Food and Wine Fest
The iconic wine region of Valle de Guadalupe in Baja California is hosting its annual Valle Food & Wine Festival this weekend for three-days full of wine tastings and “dishes from top chefs from both sides of the border." The event will be held at the hotel and restaurant oasis, BRUMA. Tickets range from $425 for the weekend to $185 for Sunday’s event pass.
Quick Bites
Vista-based brewery, Booze Brothers, celebrated their 9th anniversary last weekend. In honor of the milestone, the brewery released a special 9-Year Anniversary Hazy IPA which is available on tap and for purchase.
Seafood chain, Fisher’s San Diego, is coming to Little Italy in late October off W. Beech Street. Executive chef and partner Nino Franco will lead the team in a 8,700-square-foot space which includes an oyster and raw seafood bar and Mexican-inspired menu items like tacos and chilaquiles.
Local Roots Kombucha opened up a new space in Solana Beach at the end of September. The space is located off the popular Cedros Avenue—nearby neighbors include Culture Brewing Co. and Carruth Cellars.
