The Mains
Bib Gourmand BBQ Coming to Oceanside
Heritage Barbecue & Brewery, based out of San Juan Capistrano, is bringing their award-winning and Michelin-recognized BBQ south and taking over a 10,000-square-foot space (former home of Municipal Taco) at the corner of Vista Way and S. Coast Highway. The South Oceanside location will feature some of Heritage Barbecue's classics like their smoked brisket, homemade ribs and specialty items like pastrami tortas—along with their own craft beer selection, brewed on site. The anticipated opening date is early-to-mid January.
James Beard Award-Winning Chef Hosts Special Dinner
Chef Sean Sherman, founder of The Sioux Chef, is cooking a special three-course meal for Jamul Casino guests on Saturday, November 19 with two seatings at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the venue’s outdoor space, The Rooftop. The James Beard Award-winning chef is known for showcasing modern indigenous foods and will guide guests through the meal, which organizers say has been curated exclusively for the event.
Asian Street Food Concept Set to Open in Oceanside
Chef James Limjoco, creator of the Sublime Ale House, describes his menu at Mak Mak Organic as “a love story.” Using inspiration from his travel experiences and a careful curation of each dish he serves, diners can expect menu items like Khau Man Gai which he describes as “slow-poached with fresh Thai herbs, accompanied by savory, slow-cooked chicken bone broth.” Other Asian street food-inspired gems will join this dish with a focus on homemade sauces and local ingredients.
“This is the culinary embodiment of my love of travel, adventure, healthy lifestyle and street food. While I love a meal at a Michelin restaurant, street food has my heart, so I’ve taken the soul of both sides of dining, highlighted by travel, adventure and health, to create mak mak. This is a true passion project and a reflection of where I’ve literally walked throughout life, to this point,” said Chef James Limjoco. Mak Mak Organic will open in downtown Oceanside next month.
Create-Your-Own-Coffee Arrives in Hillcrest
Happyfastdelicious is bringing what they call “the next generation of drive thru coffee shops” to Hillcrest. Guests order their coffee ahead of time via a mobile app and pick up the coffee when it’s ready, kind of like being your own UberEats. Guests can order via an app, get signaled when to leave, and pickup their drink when it's done being made through a drive-through-only location. Plus, instead of the company designing the entire menu, customers and baristas can create their own specialty drinks to add to the already more than 30 uniquely designed drinks on the menu. Happyfastdelicious celebrated their grand opening over the weekend and is located off Washington Street in Hillcrest.
Quick Bites
Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, Spa & Golf Course is hosting a four-course Duckhorn Wine Pairing Dinner at Ember & Rye on Wednesday, November 9 for $200/person.
Downtown’s You & Yours Distilling Co. is introducing their new coffee liqueur called “Up & At ‘Em,” on Sunday, November 13 at a brunch launch party from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. The new liqueur uses their own vodka and is infused with “flavors of orange and chai.”
Noble House Hotels & Resorts San Diego's is hosting their final "Under the Influence of SoCal" chef dinner series at Kona Kai Resort & Spa on Thursday, November 10th with a four-course dinner, specialty cocktails and “a champagne dessert reception aboard one of the Marina's yachts.”
Gaslamp’s LAVO San Diego is now open for brunch from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the weekends serving up new specialties like Lemon Ricotta Waffles, Nutella Stuffed French Toast and Milanese Omelet – and bottomless mimosas, of course.
Downtown’s Provisional Kitchen is inviting guests to a “Chefsgiving” event on November 10 at 6 p.m. to enjoy a family-style holiday dinner, with wine pairings, cooked by some of San Diego’s best chefs. The ticket ($160/person) will include a $30 donation/per ticket to the San Diego Food Bank.
