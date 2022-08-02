First Look: Hell’s Kitchen

When you’re Harrah’s, you do not go small. Understated is not what we desire with our casino experience. No thanks midcentury. Not now, minimalism. The lights should be lightier. Plush things plushier. The music should not be smooth nor jazz. And the restaurants and chefs should be shows themselves.
Next week Harrah’s Resort Southern California and the Rincon Tribe adhere to those casino life ground rules when they unveil the first Hell’s Kitchen in the state. It’s just the fourth location worldwide, and third in the U.S. The restaurant is, of course, named after celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay’s TV show that’s been going strong for 17 years (!) and counting.
Fans of the show, and fans of food in general, now have the chance to experience reality TV in reality. The menu will feature items that have been seen on the show, such as a Mishima reserve ribeye, beef Wellington, and sticky toffee pudding. The restaurant itself looks a bit like a TV set, with a show kitchen, a plush lounge (for you, the judges), and a highly curated ocean of wine. With enough space for over 300 guests, it’s the largest Hell’s Kitchen yet
Housemade cocktails will be created specifically for the San Diego location, with names like Notes from Gordon, Fear and Loathing, and Meet Your Maker – just to name a few. The bar will have a selection of beers, wines, and spirits sourced locally from San Diego itself, making this location unlike any other.
Hell’s Kitchen opens August 12.
