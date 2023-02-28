The Mains
The Family Behind Iconic Harry’s Diner Triples Down in O.B.
Founded by Harry and Catherine Rudolph, Harry’s has been a La Jolla standard for almost 65 years. During the hard parts of the pandemic, their son and now owner-operator John Rudolph expanded into little taco “clubs,” with Harry’s in Pacific Beach and Mike’s in O.B. Mike’s Taco Club has a constant line for their spicy shrimp tacos and carne asada fries. To alleviate that demand, he’s partnered with Ted Lang (who owns Fairweather in the Gaslamp) to take over the spot across Newport Avenue (5049 Newport, most recently JJ’s Sports Bar). They’re a couple weeks from opening their twin concept: Harry’s Taco Club and Cass Street Bar (similar to the P.B. location, with baguettes, burgers, and salads, but this time with a full liquor license). It’s gonna be a retro, ’80s themed bar with a Knight Rider-esque mural, pitchers of beers, a slight obsession with margaritas, and some old arcade games. Rudolph and Lang also took over the classic Venetian restaurant a few years back.
Poway-Based BBQ Joint Expands to Miramar
As a college student in St. Louis, Jeremy George spent his weekdays studying finance and his weekends learning the wonders of a good brisket. One of these educational endeavors stuck—and, luckily for local lovers of smoked meats, it wasn’t finance. In 2016, Jeremy offered his brother Josh (a five-time paralympic medalist) partial ownership in his new BBQ company, Smokin J’s, in exchange for the cash to buy a custom smoker. After years of popping up all over town, J’s touched down at a permanent space in Poway in 2020, making rubs and sauces from scratch and smoking meats till they melt off the bone.
Now the George brothers, along with Jeremy’s wife Mckenzie, are expanding to a shared space in Miramar with Lost Cause Meadery and Serpentine Cider. Miramar’s menu will still feature their classics—including one of Josh’s favorites, a brisket sandwich with pork belly and coleslaw on a brioche bun—but also include new vegan and vegetarian options like smoked jackfruit and a smoked-then-fried portabella mushroom (an homage to the vegan eatery that used to occupy the space). Look for a third location downtown this summer.
Chula Vista Gets a New Italian Restaurant This Week
Consider this inspiration to finally nail down that double date you and your fellow coupled-up pal have been trying to coordinate for weeks now: Husband-and-wife duos Saul Plata and Carelma Rodriguez and Antonio Luiu and Diana Gonzalez have been running culinary concepts together in Canada and Mexico for more than three decades. And this month, the restaurateurs are unveiling the 206-seat Garbatella Osteria Bar—their first U.S. enterprise—in the Otay Ranch Town Center, with a grand opening slated for Thursday, March 2.
In the morning, stop by for Italian coffee and pastries. Come evening, Italy-trained pizza pros stoke the imported wood-fired oven while Chef Luiu whips up dishes drawn from his childhood in the Bel Paese, including a classic carbonara, lasagna della garbata (bolognese, tomato, and besciamella sauce), and parmesan fondue.
New Local Coffee Company Supports Animal Rescues with Each Bag of Beans
Not so long ago, the kitten café boom gave coffee-loving cat people the opportunity to indulge both their passions at once. Now, dog people with an affinity for dark roast are also getting their due.
Last August, Caroline Manintim launched her e-commerce coffee company, Cozy Canine Coffee. For every bag that’s purchased, she donates up to $5 to local animal rescue organizations in honor of her beloved rescue pup, Rhys. In 2022, Caroline gave more than $1,000 to animal organizations like the San Diego Humane Society. “Sometimes it doesn’t feel real. It feels like a dream,” Caroline says. “I always wanted to do my own thing.” Before founding Cozy Canine, she spent six years cutting her teeth in the coffee industry as a barista and roaster.
Caroline is currently toasting her beans at Morena-based roastery Acento Coffee Roasters and vending her dog-themed coffees (like a “Muddy Paws” dark roast and the “Who’s a Good Pup?” house blend) online throughout the U.S. and Canada. In March, she’ll release a new flavor for Garden Coffee in Old Town, a blend inspired by the owner’s pooch.
Quick Bites
San Diego Mag’s 2022 “Restaurant of the Year”—Callie, from phenomenal chef and San Diego native Travis Swikard, which is seemingly sold out of reservations through 2095—is planning to open its rooftop operation this April. It’ll mostly be an event space, but with some of the best food (that Aleppo chicken, those fermented carrots, the spot prawns) in the city.
Little Italy’s Vino Carta location is hosting Vista-raised chef Sara Hauman of Tiny Fish Co. for a food and wine pairing event on Thursday, March 2 from 6 to 10 p.m. Hauman’s unique tinned seafood stars in dishes like chorizo spiced mussel tostadas and rockfish mac salad.
Newly opened cocktail bar Botanica is teaming up with Normal Heights cacao café Maya Moon Collective to offer a daily truffle and amaro pairing at Botanica in North Park. Taste combos like a Mocha Crunch truffle with Amaro Baranthier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.