After 25 years, Bub’s at the Beach is calling it a day. Though rumors of its closing sparked plenty of questions as to why, owner Todd Brown and his wife decided it was just time to move on. He’s handing the keys to Tavern at the Beach’s GM Krista Barrella—who has paid her dues in the restaurant industry and is ready for the jump.
“99.99% of my employment history has been in the restaurant industry,” Barrella says. “Even though it seemed unattainable, I really wanted to own my own place. It's surreal that it's happening.” She's naming the place in homage to her father, whose support has propelled her journey into entrepreneurship.
She won’t be alone. She’s backed by the people whose concepts she helped build as GM for The Verant Group. Verant’s got a hefty footprint in these beach parts, having done Tavern at the Beach, Sandbar, and Mavericks.
Barrella recognizes that PB is growing up a bit. Not saying everyone’s trading bottom-shelf liquor for dry vermouth and barrel-aged rums, but with maturity comes a desire for variety. “Historically, PB has been very high volume, very turn-and-burn, but I think PB is changing, so we're going for something more elevated,” she says.
The idea is to create a place the beach community sees synonymous with vibrant small plates and spirit-forward cocktails served in a natural, clean space with pops of color.
She’s yet to announce who will head the kitchen but insists there will be an executive chef who will materialize her vision. “I'm from the coast of New Jersey. Seafood is very prevalent, but it’s different out here. We get Baja’s influence, lots of cilantro and lime, but you will see a lot more east coast influence in the dishes we do. It will be a lot of plug-and-play. Seeing what people like and what becomes signature,” Barrella says.
The plan is to open as early as late July, but since the Browns own the building, Bar Ella may not be ready to welcome guests until September (you can't approve your own permits).
As for Todd and his wife, they and their partners will still have a bunch on their plate, including the otherworldly-packed Bub’s at the Ballpark.
Have breaking-news, exciting scoops, or great stories about San Diego's food scene? Send your pitches to food@sdmag.com.
