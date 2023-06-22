North Park is getting a gothic, dark age-themed brewery later this summer when Black Plague Brewing moves its ales, lagers, pilsners, stouts, and barrel-aged beers into the approximately 1,700-square-foot space most recently operated by Rouleur Brewing Company. Black Plague was founded in 2017 in Oceanside by former Sony product manager Jarred Doss and his buddy, former professional skateboarder Jordan Hoffart.They won a gold medal at the San Diego International Beer Competition in 2019 for their “Hazy Scandal” IPA, and opened a second brick-and-mortar in Escondido in August last year.
The scene at their North Park locale is staged by wide picture windows that invite floods of natural light to ascend the walls of the 20 ft ceilings. Doss and Hoffart understand that for many, the topic of death can be heavy, even unpalatable. But death is inevitable and gleaming with silver linings for those willing to look. Black Plague Brewing adopts influence from tales of the plague doctors during the Dark Ages, which symbolized rebirth, hope, and reverence for life. And you don’t name your brewery Black Plague then opt for a palette of pastels and florals. You fully commit.
“Imagine you've walked into a macabre art gallery with oddities and artifacts from the Dark Ages. If you relish in an environment characterized by casual horror, the feeling of supernatural events, and the intrusion of the past upon the present, then this space is for you,” Doss explains.
Although Black Plague North Park will initially open without on-site food, the plan is to offer lunch daily and to remain open late enough to satiate the hunger of concertgoers. And in the long run, you can expect to sip on Black Plague Brewing branded seltzers and to visit more of their storefronts as they continue popping up around the county.
“We've been inspired to keep pushing for growth simply because we continue to hear from our fans and followers that they would love to have our beer available in their neighborhood. We'd also like to maintain a standard of living that is comfortable for our team. The cost of living and doing business in California is very high, so the more we can expand and grow the business satisfying the demand from our customers, the more we can provide a better living for the families behind the scenes that are creating our amazing beers and tasting room experiences,” Doss explains.
Quick Bites
Scoop San Diego is hosting its fifth annual ice cream festival this Sunday June 25. The event, which takes place in North Park from 12 p.m 4pm, will allow festival goers to sample 1 oz scoops from a selection from over 20 local shops. A portion of proceeds will be donated to the San Diego Food Bank.
The Los Angeles-based breakfast taco chain HomeState is coming to Oceanside. The Texas-style restaurant will offer a casual menu of eggs, brisket, and assorted veggies rolled into housemade flour tortillas. The 3,000 sq ft includes a bar and patio in woodsy yet inviting digs.
