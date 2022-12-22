 Skip to main content
20 Warm, Sweet & Glittery Holiday Cocktails to Try Around Town

Find these festive adult beverages, including one no-ABV cocktail, at our favorite haunts this winter

Pendry holiday cocktails

Edible glitter, candy-coated cocktails, and peppermint all up in your mug. Now that the weather is chilly and the lights are twinkling, our local bartenders have gone festive. Crafty holiday drinks are on the menu, so wrap yourself in wool, tuck a candy cane behind your ear, and head out for some liquid cheer. It’s time to get in the holiday spirits (get it?).

Here are some of the best bars in San Diego to find holiday cocktails:

cafe-sevilla-smoked-pear-old-fashion.jpeg

Smoked Pear & Ginger Old Fashioned

Cafe Sevilla

Made with bourbon, Marie Brizard pear liqueur, Domaine de Canton ginger liqueur.

THCI'll Be Home for Christmas.jpg

I’ll Be Home for Christmas

The Holding Company

Made with peppermint espresso martini with homemade coffee liqueur + cream.

Nasons Beer Hall.jpeg

Tipsy & Toasted

Nason’s Beer Hall

Made with Templeton rye, Baileys, St. George coffee liqueur, and marshmallow syrup.

Eggnog Martini.jpeg

Eggnog Martini

JRDN

Made with bourbon, eggnog, allspice, nutmeg and star anise, nutmeg garnish.

Cranberry Rose Spritz[18].jpeg

Cranberry Rose Spritz

Birdseye Rooftop

Made with oranges, cranberries, cranberry juice, honey, cardamom pods, ginger beer, elderflower liqueur, orange bitter, and rose wine.

Moe's - Fall 2022-164.jpeg

The Smoked Apple One

Moe's 

Made with smooth Ambler bourbon, apple brandy, granny smith brown sugar, and cinnamon smoke.

HAPPY DOESLet it Snow.jpg

Let it Snow

Happy Does

Made with Old Forester bourbon, cinnamon simple syrup, amaretto, heavy cream and egg with a cinnamon coconut rim.

Christmas in San Diego_credit The Bar at Moniker General.jpg

Christmas in San Diego

The Bar at Moniker General

Made with coconut fat washed (cinnamon/clove-infused) Mi Campo, Luxardo Truplum, fresh lime juice, and agave.

hyatt grinch.jpg

Classy Grinch

Top of The Hyatt

Made with Absolut vanilla vodka, crème de cacao, crème de menthe, half and half, chocolate drizzle.

White Christmas Marg & The Grinch Stole Christmas.jpg

White Christmas Margarita

The Deck at Moonshine Flats

Made with tequila, cream of coconut, triple sec, lime juice topped with soda water and a red sugar rim.

PresleySanta'sCookiesMartini (2).jpg

Santa’s Cookies Martini

The Presley

Made with vanilla vodka, amaretto, half and half, frosting and sprinkles.

CervezaJack'sJingleJuice.jpg

CJ’s Jingle Juice

Cerveza Jack’s Gaslamp

Made with Kin white whiskey, St. George spiced pear liqueur, creme de mure, orgeat, and lemon.

Abuelita Cocktail (1).jpg

Abuelita

Vistal

Made with Casa Noble añejo, Tanteo chipotle tequila, hot chocolate and cinnamon served hot in a Vistal holiday mug and topped with flambéed marshmallows.

Go Go Cafe.jpg

Go Go Café

Go Go Amigo

Made with coffee, vanilla vodka, Irish cream, half n half, and cinnamon simple syrup.

cassaraholidayrum.png

Holiday Rum

The Cassara Carlsbad

Made in a highball glass, with locally distilled Malahat Rum and apple cider reduction, cranberry juice, club soda and a cinnamon stick/orange twist garnish.

tommy bahamas.jpeg

Coconut Eggnog Martini

Tommy Bahama Restaurant and Marlin Bar

Made with bourbon, Cruzan coconut rum, eggnog.

harrahsSugarPlum_Horz.jpg

Sugar Plum Cocktail

Harrah’s Resort Southern California

Made with Absolut vanilla, plum-infused simple and black cherry syrups, fresh lemon, cinnamon, edible glitter garnish.

Night Fox.jpeg

Night Fox

Lumi

Made with Absolut vanilla vodka, Mr. Black coffee liqueur, and lavender oat milk.

Holiday Cocktail - Nutcracker (2).jpg

Nutcracker

Monkey Bar at Town and Country Resort

Made with Four Roses bourbon, Frangelico, hot chocolate, whipped cream, topped with crushed candy cane.

marineroommocktail.jpeg

Almond Fizz Mocktail

The Marine Room

Made with lemon juice, pineapple juice, cranberry juice and orgeat syrup, ginger beer, and garnished with an orange slice and cherry.

Mateo Hoke is San Diego Magazine's executive editor. His books include Six by Ten: Stories from Solitary, and Palestine Speaks: Narratives of Life Under Occupation.

