20 Warm, Sweet & Glittery Holiday Cocktails to Try Around Town

Edible glitter, candy-coated cocktails, and peppermint all up in your mug. Now that the weather is chilly and the lights are twinkling, our local bartenders have gone festive. Crafty holiday drinks are on the menu, so wrap yourself in wool, tuck a candy cane behind your ear, and head out for some liquid cheer. It’s time to get in the holiday spirits (get it?).
Here are some of the best bars in San Diego to find holiday cocktails:
Smoked Pear & Ginger Old Fashioned
Cafe Sevilla
Made with bourbon, Marie Brizard pear liqueur, Domaine de Canton ginger liqueur.
I’ll Be Home for Christmas
The Holding Company
Made with peppermint espresso martini with homemade coffee liqueur + cream.
Tipsy & Toasted
Nason’s Beer Hall
Made with Templeton rye, Baileys, St. George coffee liqueur, and marshmallow syrup.
Eggnog Martini
JRDN
Made with bourbon, eggnog, allspice, nutmeg and star anise, nutmeg garnish.
Cranberry Rose Spritz
Birdseye Rooftop
Made with oranges, cranberries, cranberry juice, honey, cardamom pods, ginger beer, elderflower liqueur, orange bitter, and rose wine.
The Smoked Apple One
Moe's
Made with smooth Ambler bourbon, apple brandy, granny smith brown sugar, and cinnamon smoke.
Let it Snow
Happy Does
Made with Old Forester bourbon, cinnamon simple syrup, amaretto, heavy cream and egg with a cinnamon coconut rim.
Christmas in San Diego
The Bar at Moniker General
Made with coconut fat washed (cinnamon/clove-infused) Mi Campo, Luxardo Truplum, fresh lime juice, and agave.
Classy Grinch
Top of The Hyatt
Made with Absolut vanilla vodka, crème de cacao, crème de menthe, half and half, chocolate drizzle.
White Christmas Margarita
The Deck at Moonshine Flats
Made with tequila, cream of coconut, triple sec, lime juice topped with soda water and a red sugar rim.
Santa’s Cookies Martini
The Presley
Made with vanilla vodka, amaretto, half and half, frosting and sprinkles.
CJ’s Jingle Juice
Cerveza Jack’s Gaslamp
Made with Kin white whiskey, St. George spiced pear liqueur, creme de mure, orgeat, and lemon.
Abuelita
Vistal
Made with Casa Noble añejo, Tanteo chipotle tequila, hot chocolate and cinnamon served hot in a Vistal holiday mug and topped with flambéed marshmallows.
Go Go Café
Go Go Amigo
Made with coffee, vanilla vodka, Irish cream, half n half, and cinnamon simple syrup.
Holiday Rum
The Cassara Carlsbad
Made in a highball glass, with locally distilled Malahat Rum and apple cider reduction, cranberry juice, club soda and a cinnamon stick/orange twist garnish.
Coconut Eggnog Martini
Tommy Bahama Restaurant and Marlin Bar
Made with bourbon, Cruzan coconut rum, eggnog.
Sugar Plum Cocktail
Harrah’s Resort Southern California
Made with Absolut vanilla, plum-infused simple and black cherry syrups, fresh lemon, cinnamon, edible glitter garnish.
Night Fox
Lumi
Made with Absolut vanilla vodka, Mr. Black coffee liqueur, and lavender oat milk.
Nutcracker
Monkey Bar at Town and Country Resort
Made with Four Roses bourbon, Frangelico, hot chocolate, whipped cream, topped with crushed candy cane.
Almond Fizz Mocktail
The Marine Room
Made with lemon juice, pineapple juice, cranberry juice and orgeat syrup, ginger beer, and garnished with an orange slice and cherry.
