In a year defined by loss, it’s a joy to highlight some local breweries who didn’t just make it through, but grew.While there were still closures (like Thunderhawk Alements and Iron Fist Brewing Company), a surprising number of satellite locations actually opened their doors in recent months, all over the county—and even more are on the horizon. Here are some of the newest additions to the craft community, either open now or highly anticipated for later this year.
1. Pure Project Brewery & Taproom
Pure Project is slowly but surely expanding, from its original suite in the heart of Miramar to locations in Bankers Hill, Carlsbad, and—as of this April—Vista. Once the 15-barrel brewhouse renovation is completed this summer, they’ll be able to massively increase production, but guests can already enjoy Pure’s “murky” IPAs in the meticulously designed indoor and outdoor space.
1305 Hot Springs Way, Vista
2. Burgeon Beer Company
Burgeon opened not one, but two new locations during the pandemic: The Oasis, in Escondido (November 2020), and The Arbor, in Little Italy (April 2021). The Oasis’s all-outdoor space boasts a pilot brewing system for small batches, and The Good Seed Food Company snagged a spot inside The Arbor to serve locally sourced bites designed to pair with Burgeon’s beers.
649 Rock Springs Road, Escondido; 1326 Kettner Boulevard, Little Italy
3. Little Miss Brewing
Lakeside got its first brewery tasting room when Little Miss opened this April. Co-owner Greg Malkin says it’s the largest of their six locations, and will be the first to have an in-house food component once they add a kitchen later this year. The company takes its design cues from World War II and its taste inspiration from Australia, and Malkin says patrons can expect lots of Australian hops and beer styles to come.
12245 Woodside Avenue, Lakeside
4. Booze Brothers Brewing Company
There are more wineries than breweries between Route 76 and Temecula, but when the opportunity to open a beer garden in Fallbrook fell into Booze Brothers’ lap, they seized it. The mostly outdoor space will also eventually welcome their other business, Pizza Bros., as well as a coffee component for those who prefer a different kind of buzz.
838 East Mission Road, Fallbrook
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.