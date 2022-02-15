Brunch is back, and with it are a staggering slew of new twists on old favorites. Yes, we’re talking about the iconic bloody mary. A few adventurous bartenders around town have added their spin on the classic, creating outrageous garnishes that go way beyond a stick of celery, candied bacon, or even skewered sliders. Traditionalists? We’ve got recs for you, too.
Over the Top
Farmer’s Table
At Farmer’s Table, the menu of accoutrements to garnish their multiple bloody mary revamps ranges from the normal (olives stuffed with blue cheese) to the nonsensical (an entire roasted chicken that serves four people!). It’s definitely one way to have your drink and eat it, too.
$15–$55. Four locations
Toast Gastrobrunch
Toast serves the classics, sure, but why settle for basic when you can go beyond? Try the Green Monster, a riff that features green bloody mix packed with roasted jalapeños, shrimp, bacon, stuffed olives, and a smoked salt rim with your choice of vodka, gin, or tequila.
$14. 5970 Avenida Encinas, Carlsbad
Cafe 21
You know your bloody mary is going to be next level when upgrading the “Classic” option means adding an entire grilled cheese sandwich for $2 more. If you prefer meat over cheese, you can pick the Italian prosciutto instead, but hey, why not go for both?
Starting at $16. 802 Fifth Avenue, Gaslamp; 2736 Adams Avenue, University Heights
Great Maple
Founder Johnny Rivera is a fixture in San Diego’s brunch scene, and for good reason. Great Maple’s Signature Bloody Marys run the gamut, from the Guadalupe Mary spiked with green chile vodka to the pickle-packed Famous Pickle Mary and much, much more. Try them all, but probably not in one sitting.
$9–$17. 8675 Genesee Avenue, UTC; 1451 Washington Street, University Heights
Keep it Classic
Cutwater Spirits
Between the quintessential Cutwater mix and your choice of tequila, gin, or regular or habanero vodka, you’d be hard-pressed to find a more adept take on this particular brunch beverage anywhere in San Diego.
$10. 9750 Distribution Avenue, Miramar
Arlo
This chic newcomer at the remodeled Town & Country Resort is already a darling of the brunch world, and the only thing better than the food and ambience are the drinks. Enjoy your complimentary glass of Prosecco, then get to the good stuff with their homemade tomato juice, Tito’s vodka, pickles, and olives all mixed into one blissful glass.
$16. 500 Hotel Circle North, Mission Valley
Cardellino
The real standouts at this cozy Italian American eatery are often the simplest, and their bloody mary is no exception. It’s neither fussy nor fancy—it’s just right.
$13. 4033 Goldfinch Street, Mission Hills
Werewolf
Using the signature Waterfront Bloody Mix and a double shot of Ketel One vodka, this simple (but sublimely savory) bloody mary comes with all the right fixings: pickles, olives, pepperoncinis, and more.
$13. 627 Fourth Avenue, Gaslamp Quarter
