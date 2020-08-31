Mezé Greek Fusion
We Americans might be banned from visiting Santorini at the moment, but we can still bring a taste of Greece home. Pick two proteins—grilled chicken, skirt steak, or lamb and beef gyros—and add sides of rice pilaf, Greek salad, tzatziki, and pita. Meal packs are available for two or four people ($28 and $48).
345 Sixth Avenue, Gaslamp Quarter
Little Sheep
Create a communal dining experience over a hot pot at home with a kit ($45–$120) that comes with sliced meats like ribeye and pork belly; a fresh veggie platter; two broths—a spicy one with Sichuan peppers, the other chicken. They’ll even sell you a tabletop stove for $20.
4718 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, Clairemont
Lola 55
Chef Drew Bent cooked up a family meal deal that’s steps ahead of a standard taco kit. Pick mesquite-grilled jidori chicken, Berkshire pork carnitas, rainbow cauliflower, or the seasonal vegetable for the main taco filling, and the pack comes with handmade tortillas, beans, avocado mousse, salsa, and chipotle rice. Packs are sold for two, four, or six people; $25−$60.
1290 F Street, East Village
Burger Lounge
Ordering this burger box involves some prep work, but it will save a trip to the grocery store. The local burger chain’s Lounge Kit has four grass-fed beef patties, hamburger buns made in-house, slices of organic cheddar, pickles, lettuce, Thousand Island dressing, and a whole tomato and onion. Vegan burgers will also be available. $26.
Nine locations
Giardino La Mesa
This East County Italian spot has a take-and-bake option for making a pizza at home: dough, marinara, mozzarella, Parmesan, and pepperoni. It comes with three cannoli and a bottle of house wine ($30). They also have three-course meals with an appetizer, pasta entrée, and side ($50).
8131 Broadway, Lemon Grove
Tajima Ramen
Tajima’s family packs feed four ($43) and come with uncooked noodles, all the veggies, ramen eggs, chashu (pork), their rich tonkotsu broth, and edamame. The noodles and broth are packed separately, and you can reheat the soup while assembling all the ingredients in bowls.
Six locations
Splurge!
Little Frenchie
Need something to go with that wine? It’s not a full meal, but this French restaurant in Coronado has to-go cheese boards that will provide a snack for anywhere from four to 18 socially distanced people ($50−$100). For a custom board, they need two days’ notice.
1166 Orange Avenue, Coronado
