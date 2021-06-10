Puffle from Boba Bar and Desserts
Boba Bar has leveled up from sugar cones; they serve their treats in puffles, or Hong Kong egg waffles. These cones are stuffed with custard or a scoop of ice cream and can be topped with anything from candy to cereal to mochi, putting a twist on the classic ice cream sundae. Fruit fans: go for the Disney Dole Whip–style pineapple soft serve.
4619 Convoy Street, Kearny Mesa
Milkshakes from Crème & Sugar
Would it really be summer without some loaded milkshakes? You’ve likely never seen a selection as big as Crème & Sugar’s. This cake shop offers more than 15 milkshakes, all filled with fun colors and sweet toppings. Their most popular is the Unicorn, which is cotton candy vanilla ice cream topped with a candy horn, charm bracelet, rainbow belt, marshmallows, and a generous serving of whipped cream.
2646 Del Mar Heights Road, Del Mar
Cotton Candy Burrito from Lab Dessert and Coffee
Lab Dessert lets you create your own sugar-style burrito with their flavors of the day. First, choose from their pink vanilla, blueberry, or grape cotton candy; then choose your ice cream flavor. Stuff the treat with Oreos, Reese’s Puffs, fruit, and voilà! Sugar rush!
4817 Convoy Street, Kearny Mesa
Lava Toast from Up2You Café
We’ve seen and devoured the fluffy soufflé pancakes. It’s time to introduce fluffy French toast! Up2You’s lava toast is crunchy on the outside and warm on the inside. This item comes with a scoop of ice cream and syrupy goodness. Don’t worry, there’s some fruit on there to balance it all out. Anything from this dessert café is a good choice for your tastebuds or Instagram story. We’re looking at you, crepe cake.
7770 Vickers Street, Kearny Mesa
Kakigōri from Mngo
If you’ve never had a creamy shaved ice, put it at the top of your to-do list. Kakigōri is a soft, fluffy Japanese ice dessert topped with condensed milk. Mngo’s roster includes green tea, strawberry cheesecake, taro, and of course, mango. With fruity toppings and sauces on the side, this treat is light, sweet, and made to melt in your mouth.
4176 Convoy Street, Kearny Mesa
