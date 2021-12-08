Whether you’re planning a small holiday get-together or want to cozy up on your own and sip a seasonal cocktail that’s not eggnog, here are a few recipes from some local bartenders, mixologists, and restaurateurs that are sure to get you in the spirit.
Siren’s Cauldron
Recipe courtesy of Gail Westmoreland, food and beverage manager, Serea Coastal Kitchen
SERVES 12
1 bottle cabernet (Daou recommended)
4.5 ounces vodka (50 Bleu recommended)
4.5 ounces cognac (Hennessy recommended)
9 ounces pomegranate juice
4.5 ounces spiced simple
syrup (recipe follows) or
Torani cinnamon syrup
Sparkling water
Mixed berries and citrus fruit to garnish
Combine the cabernet, vodka, cognac, pomegranate juice, and syrup, mix, and refrigerate for at least 2 hours. Pour 4 ounces of the mixture over ice and top with sparkling water. Garnish with mixed berries and fresh citrus wheels.
Spiced Simple Syrup:
2 cups water
2 cups sugar
6 cinnamon sticks
1 tablespoon nutmeg
1 tablespoon allspice
1 tablespoon cloves
1 teaspoon ginger
Boil water, add sugar. Stir until dissolved. Add remaining ingredients. Remove from heat, let cool before mixing with other ingredients.
Apple Pie Old-Fashioned
Recipe courtesy of Arlo Restaurant
SERVES 1
1.5 ounces rye whiskey
1.5 teaspoons cinnamon syrup (store bought is fine)
2 dashes aromatic bitters (store bought is fine)
2 dashes apple blossom bitters
Cinnamon stick to garnish (optional)
Combine all ingredients except garnish, stir, chill, and pour over ice. Garnish with cinnamon stick if desired.
Ginger Pear Sparkler
Recipe courtesy of Communal Coffee
SERVES 1
3 ounces pear syrup (recipe below)
1 ounce sherry
3 ounces Champagne or sparkling wine
Sliced pears to garnish (optional)
Combine all ingredients except garnish in a shaker. Shake well and pour over ice. Garnish with sliced pears if desired.
Pear Syrup:
2 cups pear nectar
1 teaspoon ginger
1 teaspoon cinnamon
Mix all ingredients in a saucepan on the stove, bring to a boil, then reduce heat to a simmer. Remove from heat and let cool before mixing with other ingredients.
Boozy S’mores Hot Chocolate
Recipe courtesy of Jeremy Harville and Jessica Stewart, executive pastry chef and beverage manager respectively, Cardellino
SERVES 2
1 cup whole milk
2 cups heavy cream
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup sugar
1 cup milk chocolate morsels
1/2 cup dark chocolate chips
1/4 cup cocoa powder
1.5 ounces bourbon (Maker’s Mark recommended)
Graham crackers and mini marshmallows or marshmallow crème to garnish
Hot Chocolate: Combine the milk, heavy cream, vanilla extract, salt, and sugar and heat them to a boil. Add the milk chocolate morsels, dark chocolate chips, and cocoa powder and remove from heat. Whisk until the chocolate is melted and the ingredients are well combined.
Cocktails: Divide the bourbon into two mugs, then add hot chocolate to each, stir, and top with mini marshmallows or marshmallow crème and some graham cracker crumbles.
