It may feel like there’s not nearly enough time to enjoy all of the delicious eateries that San Diego has to offer, so these food fests are making it easy. At these three events, you can support a local business, sample selections from some of San Diego’s best eats, and taste flavors from around the world. Hop to it!
Taste of La Jolla
March 22–25
Enjoy a four-course dining experience to go. Taste of La Jolla features a prix fixe meal from four different restaurants. Each day is dedicated to a different cuisine, starting with California favorites like ahi poke from Duke’s, followed by vegetarian selections such as bánh mì from El Avocado. If you're partial to seafood and charcuterie, opt for the festival’s third day, which features a cheese platter from Smallgoods and ceviche from Jose’s. The festival finishes off with Italian, including pasta selections from Piazza 1909 and La Dolce Vita. Purchase tickets accordingly and taste your way through some of La Jolla’s top eateries.
Seven Seas at Sea World
Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays Now–May 2
Make your way through the flavors of the park with this festival’s huge selection of over 125 drink and food offerings.This fun-for-all experience features vegan and international food stations, so you can taste your way through France, the Caribbean, Italy, and of course, our beloved SoCal. Pair this smorgasbord with craft brews from local spots like AleSmith, Pizza Port, Boochcraft, and plenty more. Aside from the chow, the festival features entertainment like live music, animal exhibits, and Polynesian dance performances. Celebrate from noon till the park closes Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays until May 2.
Sake to Me at Lionfish Coastal Cuisine
Thursday Nights
Looking to start your weekend early? Head to Lionfish on Thursday for a reimagined night out, featuring half-off bottles of sake to pair with the restaurant’s freshly caught sustainable seafood. Word on the street is that the event has a secret menu featuring exclusive variations on their well-crafted and colorful sushi dishes. The event starts at 5 p.m. every week, just in time for happy hour!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.