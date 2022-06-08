15 Best Moisturizing Body Washes of 2022

Sponsored content provided by Machines Agency
If you’re dealing with parched skin in desperate need of some serious moisturization, you should reassess the products you’re using in the shower—specifically your cleansers. Some body washes effectively cleanse but dry out the skin in the process, leaving it feeling uncomfortable and rough to the touch. Thankfully, expertly formulated moisturizing body washes exist. You just need to know where to look.
There are a lot of moisturizing body washes available on the market, and finding the best of the best can be tricky. In order to make your search easier, we’ve compiled a comprehensive list of the 15 absolute best moisturizing body washes that are currently available on the market.
1. Blu Atlas Body Wash
Blu Atlas is a premium personal care brand that is known for creating quality skin, body and haircare products. The company’s nature-powered Body Wash tops our list of recommendations for the best moisturizing body washes because it is packed with nutrient-dense ingredients that deeply nourish and moisturize the skin.
Of course, it also effectively refreshes the skin while whisking away impurities and grime. This dermatologist-tested all-natural formula is completely free of sulfates, which can dry out and irritate the skin, as well as parabens and phthalates. It’s also made without irritating synthetic fragrances, instead scented using natural fragrance ingredients.
The Blu Atlas Body Wash features aloe barbadensis leaf juice, which is packed with antioxidants and vitamins that nourish and protect the skin. Aloe has natural moisturizing properties and is also anti-inflammatory—so it’s great for calming any irritation and promoting overall skin health. Another key ingredient in this formula is shea butter glycerides, which joins the aloe in soothing and moisturizing dehydrated skin.
In addition to these ingredients, this daily body wash contains sugar cane extract, which gently exfoliates and works as a humectant, helping to lock moisture into the skin. The formula also features coco-caprylate, which is a gel derived from coconut alcohol and caprylic acid. This ingredient works as an emollient, softening and smoothing the skin.
The highly effective natural formula is finished off with green tea extract. This antioxidant-rich and anti-inflammatory extract calms redness and soothes the skin while protecting it against damaging free radicals.
2. Drunk Elephant Kamili Cream Body Cleanser
This cream cleanser from clean skin and body care company Drunk Elephant features a blend of potent ingredients that refresh and hydrate the skin while supporting its overall health. The fragrance-free formula is vegan and cruelty-free, and it’s also made without sulfates, silicones, dyes or drying alcohols. It’s pH balanced and suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.
The Drunk Elephant Kamili Cream Body Cleanser contains a variety of nutrient-rich plant oils that nourish the skin while preventing moisture loss for a soft, supple, and comfortable feel. This includes antioxidant and omega-packed marula and sacha inchi seed oils, as well as moisturizing and soothing passion fruit (also known as maracuja), sweet almond, soybean and sunflower seed oils.
The formula also contains a multi-amino-acid blend, which quickly penetrates the skin to calm and strengthen the barrier while moisturizing. These amino acids and plant oils create a natural, lightweight lipid barrier on the skin, which helps prevent the loss of moisture as you go throughout your day.
This Drunk Elephant body wash also contains mild cleansing agents that work into a gentle foam that cleanses without causing dryness and irritation or disrupting the skin’s delicate barrier. This includes incredibly gentle coconut-based surfactants. In addition to carefully yet effectively washing away impurities, these fatty acid-rich plant-derived surfactants deeply hydrate the skin, further adding to this body wash’s ability to moisturize.
3. Acure Ultra Hydrating Body Wash
If you’re looking for a super affordable moisturizing body wash, check out this product from clean skin and body care company Acure. The Ultra Hydrating Wash is formulated with botanicals and other ingredients that deeply moisturize and nourish the skin. It also easily washes away impurities and debris without stripping the skin of its natural moisture. The formula is vegan and cruelty free, as well as made without sulfates, parabens, mineral oil or petrolatum.
The two star ingredients in the Acure Ultra Hydrating Body Wash are argan and pumpkin seed oils. Argan oil is rich in antioxidants and fatty acids, and it also has anti-inflammatory properties. This oil effectively moisturizes the skin and minimizes water loss, while also soothing irritation and protecting against damaging environmental stressors. Pumpkin seed oil is packed with vitamin E, vitamin C, zinc, fatty acids and antioxidants, and it has anti-inflammatory properties. Like argan oil, pumpkin seed oil moisturizes, nourishes and calms the skin.
This budget-friendly body wash contains a variety of other powerful plant-derived ingredients. Aloe barbadensis leaf juice, calendula flower extract and matricaria flower extract soothe and moisturize the skin. Vitamin and antioxidant-packed blackberry fruit extract also works to brighten, nourish and calm the skin, while glycerin further hydrates.
4. La Roche-Posay Lipikar AP+ Gentle Moisturizing Wash
This gentle cleanser from La Roche-Posay is one of the absolute best moisturizing body washes currently available on the market, especially for those looking for a drugstore option. It’s specifically formulated for dry and extra dry skin and is great for anyone looking for a multitasking product, as it can be used on both the face and the body. The dermatologist and allergy-tested La Roche-Posay Lipikar AP+ Gentle Moisturizing Wash is also suitable for sensitive skin and has even received a seal of acceptance from the National Eczema Association.
This La Roche-Posay body and face wash has a variety of ingredients that have been scientifically proven to moisturize and support the skin. The formula features shea butter, which is rich in vitamins and fatty acids that nourish and moisturize the skin. It has anti-inflammatory properties and also creates a barrier on the skin that seals in moisture to prevent water loss.
Two other star ingredients in this formula are niacinamide, which soothes and calms redness, and glycerin, which moisturizes. Together, all of these ingredients ensure the skin stays comfortable and hydrated for up to 24 hours.
As is the case with many other La Roche-Posay products, this cleanser also contains prebiotic thermal water sourced from La Roche-Posay, France. This thermal water is packed with skin-supporting trace elements and minerals, including selenium, which is rich in antioxidants. This daily cleanser is made without fragrances, soap or parabens, making it a suitable option for all skin types.
5. Bioderma Atoderm Cleansing Oil
The Atoderm Cleansing Oil from French skincare company Bioderma is formulated for skin that is dry or very dry and prone to irritation. The gentle oil-based cleanser refreshes and cleanses without aggravating the skin, and it keeps the complexion hydrated all day long. It has even been clinically proven to improve the skin’s hydration levels by 26% after 27 days of consistent use. This formula, which can be used on both the body and the face, is non-comedogenic, meaning it won’t clog pores, and made without soap.
This silky shower oil uses the power of the company’s patented Skin Barrier Therapy complex. This complex contains ingredients that fight dryness and tightness, as well as balance the skin’s ecosystem in order to promote a more comfortable and hydrated complexion. Another key component of the cleansing oil is Dermatological Advanced Formulation, a complex patented by Bioderma, that is specifically made to strengthen the skin and improve its ability to defend itself against environmental aggressors that can aggravate and damage the skin.
These two complexes (as well as a variety of other ingredients) work to ensure the skin is left feeling calm, comfortable and deeply hydrated—as well as clean and refreshed. The Bioderma Atoderm Cleansing Oil has a light fragrance that leaves the skin smelling fresh after showering.
6. OGX Coconut Miracle Oil Ultra Moisture Body Wash
If you’re looking for a deeply moisturizing body wash with an amazing scent that will transport you to a tropical beach, you’ll want to try this product from OGX. The Coconut Miracle Oil Ultra Moisture Body Wash has a rich, summery scent, with notes of coconut, vanilla and tiare flower (also known as the Tahitian gardenia). The creamy formula leaves the skin feeling super soft, smooth and refreshed. It’s cruelty-free and made without sulfates.
As the name suggests, this OGX body wash features coconut oil. Coconut oil is rich in fatty acids, antioxidants and polyphenols, and it has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial effects. This oil improves skin barrier function and deeply moisturizes the skin to create a softer and healthier complexion.
While coconut oil is certainly the star of this body wash, it also contains a variety of other ingredients that support skin health. In addition to contributing to the luscious fragrance, vanilla planifolia fruit extract soothes and protects the skin, thanks to its antioxidant properties. Nutrient-dense silk amino acids strengthen and protect the skin against moisture loss, while glycerin and safflower seed oil join the other ingredients in moisturizing the skin.
7. St. Ives Soothing Oatmeal and Shea Butter Body Wash
St. Ives is one of the best drugstore companies for body care products. It offers a wide range of nature-powered formulas that are sold at reasonable prices, and this moisturizing body wash does not disappoint.
The cruelty-free and paraben-free Soothing Oatmeal and Shea Butter Body Wash features a variety of natural ingredients that calm irritation and hydrate the skin so that it is left looking and feeling its absolute best. Of course, it also works into a sudsy lather to effectively wash away dirt and debris so that the skin is refreshed after showering.
This dermatologist-tested St. Ives body wash features anti-inflammatory and fatty acid-packed shea butter, which is an emollient. This natural ingredient seals moisture into the skin for long-term hydration, and it also has powerful soothing abilities. The formula also contains natural oatmeal extract, which strengthens the skin’s barrier and calms irritation for a more comfortable complexion. Glycerin works alongside these ingredients to boost the body wash’s moisturizing power.
8. Saltair Black Tide Serum Body Wash
Saltair is one of the newer personal care companies on the list, but it has quickly become a favorite of 2022. The company offers unique serum body washes, which are created with nutrient-rich oils and botanicals that provide powerful skin benefits. The company is fully vegan and cruelty-free, and the formulas are made without parabens, sulfates or gluten. They also come in an eco-friendly 100% recyclable aluminum bottle.
One of the company’s best moisturizing cleansers is the Black Tide Serum Body Wash, which has a bright and aquatic unisex scent, with notes of mandarin, white jasmine and marine accords. The body wash contains fatty acid-rich andiroba oil, also known as carapa guianensis seed oil. This is a soothing, comforting and moisturizing ingredient derived from Brazilian rainforest trees.
The formula also features Brazil nut oil, an antioxidant-packed oil that nourishes and protects the skin while hydrating, as well as skin-conditioning argan oil. Plant-derived squalane also helps to provide additional silky, weightless moisture. As these ingredients nourish the skin, a variety of biodegradable cleansing agents wash away impurities and debris without irritating or drying out the skin.
While the Black Tide formula has the most potent concentration of moisturizing ingredients, many of the other Saltair serum body washes contain hydrating ingredients that will keep your skin feeling supple and comfortable. Another great moisturizing serum body wash option to check out is Santal Bloom, which has notes of rose, jasmine and sandalwood and features moisturizing ingredients like monoi and kukui oils and cupuaçu butter. Alternatively, take a look at Island Orchid, which has notes of mandarin, sea jasmine and driftwood. This option features hyaluronic acid, red algae, olive oil and coconut water. Another body wash by Saltair that is worth highlighting is Exotic Pulp. It has notes of orange, guava and musk, and it has a variety of moisturizing oils, including passionfruit, olive and sunflower seed oils.
9. Sol de Janeiro Brazilian 4 Play Moisturizing Shower Cream-Gel
This product from Sol de Janeiro is another excellent option for someone looking for a richly scented body wash that reminds them of summer. The Brazilian 4 Play Moisturizing Shower Cream-Gel is scented with the company’s Cheirosa ’62 fragrance, which is an irresistible scent with notes of pistachio, almond, jasmine petals, vanilla, sandalwood and salted caramel.
Of course, while the scent is certainly a standout, the skin benefits of this body wash are just as noteworthy. This Sol de Janeiro body wash contains a blend of sustainably harvested fatty acid and antioxidant-packed ingredients that hydrate and support the skin, leaving it feeling soft, silky and healthy after showering. Cupuaçu butter, which the brand calls the Amazon's answer to shea butter, locks in moisture and improves the skin’s elasticity.
Coconut oil also deeply nourishes, conditions and moisturizes the skin, while antioxidant-packed açaí oil protects the skin against environmental aggressors to keep it healthy. Glycerin and vitamin E join these powerhouse ingredients in moisturizing and protecting the skin.
The unique cream-gel consistency of this body wash works into a lather that gets rid of debris and impurities on the skin without causing any irritation or stripping the skin of its natural moisture. This Sol de Janeiro shower gel is vegan and cruelty-free, and it’s also made without sulfates, parabens or gluten.
10. Glossier Body Hero Daily Oil Wash
Glossier is one of the most well-loved beauty, skin and body care companies on the market. The brand’s Body Hero Daily Oil Wash is an absolute highlight in the company’s wide range of products. This oil-based body wash works into a frothy lather that effectively whisks away debris without drying out the skin. It contains a blend of oils that not only attract grime and dirt but also moisturize and nourish for maximum skin health. The formula also has a subtle orange blossom neroli scent that leaves the skin smelling fresh after showering.
The Body Hero Daily Oil Wash contains a rich blend of coconut, olive, meadowfoam and soybean oils, which deeply moisturize and soften the skin while creating a barrier that locks in moisture for all-day comfort. Antioxidant and vitamin-rich olive oil also nourishes the skin, while anti-inflammatory coconut oil calms and comforts.
This Glossier body wash also features sesame oil, which soothes the skin, as well as grapeseed oil, which is packed with antioxidants, including vitamin C. Vitamin E and linoleic acid-rich sunflower seed oil also supports the skin barrier and prevents the loss of moisture. This formula is vegan and cruelty-free, as well as dermatologist tested.
11. Nivea Nourishing Care Body Wash with Nourishing Serum
Nivea is known for creating deeply nourishing body care products, and this product is one of the best moisturizing body washes available at the drugstore. The Nourishing Care Body Wash is infused with plant-derived oils, vitamins and essential skin lipids that leave the skin feeling soft and healthy. The creamy, paraben-free formula works into a lather that gently cleanses without stripping the skin of its natural oils. It also has a light floral scent that leaves your skin smelling fresh and clean.
The Nivea Nourishing Care Body Wash contains sweet almond oil, which is rich in vitamin A, vitamin E, zinc and omega-3 fatty acids. This oil targets inflammation in the skin and also deeply nourishes and moisturizes it is softer to the touch. Castor, soybean and sunflower seed oils work alongside sweet almond oil to ensure the skin stays adequately hydrated.
This body wash also contains panthenol, which calms the skin while improving its ability to retain moisture so that it is able to stay supple and hydrated long after you shower. Glycerin also creates a protective layer that locks in moisture.
12. CeraVe Hydrating Body Wash
Another one of the top moisturizing body washes that you can find at the drugstore is the incredibly popular Hydrating Body Wash from CeraVe. This affordable body wash was developed alongside dermatologists and is formulated specifically for normal to dry skin. It gently cleanses the skin without disrupting its barrier and infuses it with the moisture it needs for optimal wellness.
This body wash contains ingredients that strengthen the skin’s barrier and support overall skin health for long-term comfort. The formula is free of sulfates, soap, parabens and fragrances, and it’s noncomedogenic. It has also received the seal of acceptance from the National Eczema Association, so it’s gentle enough for even the most irritable skin.
The Hydrating Body Wash contains three essential ceramides, which restore and maintain the skin’s barrier so that it can better defend against environmental aggressors. These ceramides also improve the barrier’s ability to maintain moisture levels so that it is less likely to dry out. It also features hyaluronic acid, a highly effective humectant that works like a magnet to attract moisture to the skin and lock it in, leaving it plump and moisturized.
Additionally, the gentle foaming formula contains a variety of other ingredients that ensure the skin is left looking and feeling moisturized after showering, including glycerin, sodium PCA and soybean oil. Ophiopogon japonicus root extract also improves the skin’s ability to retain moisture.
13. Kopari Hydrating Body Wash with Aloe and Sea Kelp
Clean beauty company Kopari has become the go-to brand for many people looking for formulas that are powered by natural and safe ingredients. All of Kopari’s powerful skin and body care products feature organic coconut-derived ingredients that are sustainably sourced from the Philippines.
One of the most popular products that the company offers is the Hydrating Body Wash, which is formulated to boost hydration and strengthen the skin. It works into a rich foam that thoroughly washes away impurities, leaving you feeling extra clean. The formula is vegan and cruelty-free and made without sulfates, phthalates or silicones.
This gel body wash, which has a fresh and summery sweet coconut scent, features coconut water sourced from high-quality organic coconuts. Coconut water contains a variety of vitamins (including vitamins B2, B3 and C), amino acids, minerals, and electrolytes, and it helps quench the skin with moisture while nourishing and strengthening it for optimal health.
The Kopari Hydrating Body Wash also features sea kelp, which is packed with antioxidants and vitamins A, B, C, and E. Sea kelp deeply hydrates the skin and also boosts it with nourishment, and protects it against environmental aggressors. Nutrient-dense aloe vera, which contains amino acids, vitamins, minerals, and enzymes, works to soften and calm the skin while providing additional hydration. Glycerin and argan oil work alongside these powerful ingredients to further lock in moisture, condition the skin and support the skin barrier.
14. Skinfix Eczema+ Foaming Oil Body Wash
If you have dry and sensitive skin that is prone to eczema, you’ll want to check out this highly effective moisturizing body wash from clean skincare company Skinfix. Skinfix is well-known for crafting gentle solutions that target a variety of specific skin issues, including eczema. The award-winning Eczema+ Foaming Oil Body Wash is formulated to calm itchiness and irritation while locking in moisture for a comfortable, hydrated complexion. While it’s specifically made with eczema-prone skin in mind, this gentle and hydrating formula works for any skin type that could use an extra boost of moisture.
This oil-based body wash has been proven in a clinical study to effectively soothe, hydrate, and cleanse the skin. It features a blend of nutrient-rich oils that calm and moisturizes the skin, including jojoba seed oil, apricot kernel oil, and sunflower seed oil.
The formula also contains colloidal oatmeal, an incredibly powerful ingredient that is commonly used to comfort the skin and minimize itchiness and irritation. Aloe barbadensis leaf juice provides further soothing and moisturizing benefits, while panthenol calms and improves the skin’s ability to retain moisture. Additionally, glycerin and sodium hyaluronate continue to boost hydration levels.
The Eczema+ Foaming Oil Body Wash contains a blend of coconut-derived surfactants that wash away bacteria, impurities, and debris without aggravating irritable skin or causing any dryness. This dermatologist-tested body wash is vegan and cruelty-free, and it’s made without fragrances, sulfates, parabens, phthalates, petrolatum, or gluten.
15. Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Wash
Aveeno has been a long-time favorite drugstore skincare company for those with skin that needs a little extra care and attention. The company offers a wide range of affordable body washes that are powered by natural ingredients, but one of the best is the classic Daily Moisturizing Body Wash.
This gentle, hypoallergenic body wash is created specifically for dry and sensitive skin. It is made without soaps or dyes, and it has a light fresh fragrance that will help you feel and smell your best after you hop out of the shower. The formula gently washes away impurities but does so without disrupting the skin barrier or causing any irritation or dryness.
The Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Wash has a creamy formula infused with ingredients that soften and smooth dry, irritable skin. One of the key ingredients in this body wash is colloidal oatmeal, which relieves irritation and itching while also protecting the skin and locking in moisture. Another ingredient found in this body wash worth noting is glycerin, which creates a protective layer on the skin to seal in moisture for all-day hydration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.