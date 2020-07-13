If you’re looking for dinner plans this weekend or want a break from doing dishes, here are 10 places worth checking out.
Cocina de Barrio
Specializing in cuisine from Oaxaca, Mexico, Cocina de Barrio offers barbacoa, birria, memelitas (toasted masa cakes), and crudos. Try the tlayuda, a large, thin tortilla covered in refried beans, cheese, cilantro, and your choice of meat.
3707 Fifth Avenue, Hillcrest | 619-677-2770
Coop’s West Texas Barbecue
You can’t go wrong with the low-and-slow cooked brisket, which Troy Johnson said is perfect and doesn’t need any sauce.
2625 Lemon Grove Avenue, Lemon Grove | 619-589-0478
Cori Pastificio
Chef Accursio Lota makes the pasta at this neighborhood trattoria by hand. Try the lasagna or frittelle cacio e pepe, a savory version of an Italian donut.
2977 Upas Street, North Park | 619-573-6159
Don Bravo Grill & Cantina
The taqueria is near Calumet Park in Bird Rock, and is known for their fish tacos and lobster burrito.
5504 La Jolla Boulevard, La Jolla | 858-454-8940
Empanada Kitchen
The owner, Matias, is from Buenos Aires, and brings us a taste of Argentina with this eatery. There’s empanada with traditional fillings like beef and chicken, and also a version with lamb leg braised in red wine.
819 C Street, Downtown | 619-228-9419
2855 El Cajon Boulevard, Suite 3, North Park | 619-228-9565
Fish 101
The North County seafood staple has a limited menu for pickup and delivery: clam chowder, salads, fish and chips, poke bowls, and burritos. Beer and wine are also available to go.
1468 North Coast Highway 101, Leucadia | 760-943-6221
2101 San Elijo Avenue, Cardiff | 760-230-1021
The Original Sab-E-Lee
This popular restaurant specializes in the cuisine of northeastern Thailand, and they don’t hold back on the heat. Try the fried rice with spicy Thai sausage, beef boat noodle soup, or the larb (a minced meat salad), in addition to the classic curries, then cool down with mango sticky rice.
6925 Linda Vista Road, Linda Vista | 858-650-6868
13223 Black Mountain Road, Rancho Peñasquitos | 858-780-0022
Tahona Bar
This Old Town mezcal bar is also open for takeout, offering a taco trio with churros for dessert, guacamole with chapulines (dried grasshoppers), and cocktails like the Whaley House Punch with mezcal, salted watermelon, and Campari.
2414 San Diego Avenue, Old Town | 619-255-2090
Tribute Pizza
They offer contactless curbside service and delivery. Try the classic biancoverde—a pie with mozzarella, ricotta, garlic, red peppers, and arugula, or the special pizza of the week. Cocktails, beer, and even packages of toilet paper are available.
3077 North Park Way, North Park | 619-450-4505
Urbn Coal Fired Pizza & Bar
The New Haven–style pizzeria has a bacon and mashed potato pizza along with an option to build your own.
3085 University Avenue, North Park | 619-255-7300
