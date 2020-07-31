Bistro du Marché
Bistro du Marché combines the classic tenets of French high cuisine with the localism of the traditional bistro to form a truly representative French experience. Standouts are the Provençal lamb and the pike Quenelles, along with the ample wine list.
7437 Girard Avenue, La Jolla | 858-551-7500
Burger Lounge
A local brand that is finding success across California, Burger Lounge is a perfect destination for high-quality burgers. While their grass-fed beef is what made their name, they also have a selection of vegan, paleo, and poultry options. Their Little Italy location has expanded their patio out onto the sidewalk as part of a program to allow expanded outdoor dining.
1608 India Street, Little Italy | 619-237-7878
Cafe Coyote
Cafe Coyote is one of only two restaurants in the US with a prestigious Tequila House certification from the Academia Mexicana del Tequila, and has a very sizable margarita selection to go along with it. They also have a brightly decorated patio to serve classic Mexican favorites in style.
2461 San Diego Avenue, Old Town | 619-291-4695
Cafe Sevilla Restaurant and Tapas
Given current travel restrictions, a meal at Cafe Sevilla is as close as you can get to a trip to Spain. Patio dining is open for you to enjoy their Journey through Spain menu and a fine selection of tapas and Spanish wine.
353 Fifth Avenue, Gaslamp | 619-233-5979
Grand Ole BBQ Flinn Springs
This destination of choice for traditional favorites brings barbecue straight out of Central Texas and into San Diego County. You can order spare ribs and pulled pork by the pound on a sunny outdoor patio.
15505 Olde Highway 80, Flinn Springs | 619-312-0714
Knotty Barrel
Knotty Barrel combines classic and modern pub food with an extensive drinks list featuring both local and international beer and spirits. This goes great with a 2,300-square-foot outdoor backyard and their schedule of specials like bottomless mimosas on the weekend and happy hours during the week.
844 Market Street, East Village | 619-269-7156
Lionfish Modern Coastal Cuisine
Lionfish’s menu focuses on freshly caught local seafood, such as specialty sushi rolls and Baja oysters; it features substantial Asian and Mexican influences, with a selection of craft cocktails and desserts to round out your evening.
435 Fifth Avenue, Gaslamp Quarter | 619-738-7200
Parakeet Cafe
Also located in Little Italy, Parakeet Cafe offers a wide selection of tea and coffee, breakfast food, and salads. They source their ingredients from local, organic, sustainable sources, and have also expanded their patio onto the sidewalk.
1680 India Street, Little Italy | 619-255-1442
The Presley
A new restaurant that just opened in Liberty Station, the Presley has an outdoor patio and a diverse menu centered around sharing. Along with their flatbreads and horseradish-crusted salmon, the Presley is opening with a collection of craft cocktails.
2855 Perry Road, Liberty Station | 619-877-1800
Village Vino
You can enjoy a selection of salads, flatbreads, and tapas along with wine by the glass or bottle on their small outdoor patio. The wine selection is far reaching, not only covering the old standbys in Napa, France, and Italy, but also more esoteric selections like local natural wines, inventory permitting.
4095 Adams Avenue, Kensington | 619-546-8466
