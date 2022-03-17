March 17
Winemaker Series Dinner with Lulu Martinez
Oceanside’s upscale Mexican restaurant Valle hosts esteemed winemaker Lulu Martínez Ojeda as part of their Winemakers Series this Thursday. Ojeda trained in Bordeaux and has worked with beloved Baja wineries like Bruma, Casa Jipi, and Palafox to bring French inspiration to the region. Paired with her wine, chef Roberto Alcocer’s four-course menu embraces the best of Baja with layered flavors and artful presentation.
March 18–20
Belonging: A Place for Everyone
In commemoration of San Diego Dance Theater’s 50th anniversary, Belonging: A Place for Everyone will include works from the theater’s repertory from 1988, 2004, 2010, and two premieres, highlighting choreography from former artistic director Jean Isaacs and current executive artistic director Terry Wilson. VIP ticket holders for the Saturday and Sunday shows are invited for a preshow reception with the dance makers at the Monsaraz Hotel, which includes a welcome cocktail, light bites, and views of the bay.
2590 Truxtun Road, Liberty Station
March 19
Liberty Public Market 6 Year Anniversary Event
It’s been six years of feasting at Liberty Public Market, and on Saturday the market is celebrating with music, games, and drink specials. Stop at Bottlecraft for $6 draft beers and to enter to win the raffle prize—a $300 gift basket of goods from the market’s many offerings. There will also be Bottlecraft bingo and live music to set the scene while you dig into plates from the over 30 businesses (Hot tip: Don’t skip out on the chowder fries at Wicked Maine).
2820 Historic Decatur Road, Liberty Station
March 19–20
Julian Daffodil Show
Come for the pie, stay for the thousands of daffodils that bloom across Julian during the annual Daffodil Show this weekend. The historic mining town is painted yellow with the flowers each spring, and this event showcases the best of the bunch. This weekend also marks the beginning of Daffodil Days at Julian Farm and Orchard, where visitors can pick their own daffodils every weekend until May 2. Come gaze at the beauty of the bulbs while they’re at their prettiest. Then grab a slice of pie and cider on your way out because Julian.
2129 Main Street, Julian
March 20
A Music Tribute to Peace, Dignity & Democracy
Pitch in for humanitarian relief for Ukrainian refugees at Balboa Park this Sunday. The Spreckels Organ Society, alongside the San Diego Diplomacy Council and San Diego Civic Organist Raúl Prieto Ramírez, is hosting a unique musical performance that doubles as a call for peace. The show will begin at 5:30 p.m. with selections from Mozart’s Così fan tutte, followed by a solo from Ramírez, and will end with the Organ Pavilion Rock Band performing songs from the catalogs of Pink Floyd, the Beatles, Black Sabbath, and more.
2125 Pan American Road East, Balboa Park
