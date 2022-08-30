Hotel, Motel
On 15th Street, a sliver of Old Del Mar has reclaimed its patch of sand. On the same stretch where Desi Arnaz once barbecued, the Del Mar Beach Hotel is fresh from a multimillion-dollar redesign. The 46-room landmark exudes low-key glamor, courtesy of the Carlsbad-based Parisi Portfolio. From $279.
String Theory
Turns out, skateboards have an afterlife. Prisma Guitars founder and designer Nick Pourfard has carved out a cult following with his stunning instruments made from recycled skate decks. Indie singer Toro y Moi recently commissioned one, and a collab with artist Dalek (famed for “Space Monkey”) resulted in a series of colorful pop-art axes. Get up close to the craftsmanship at the Mingei exhibit Toying with Design: Play Inspires the Everyday, in conjunction with San Diego Design Week. Sept. 10-Feb. 26.
Shot in the Dark
The latest elixir from ReBru Spirits falls neatly in line with the distillery's philosophy of doing more with less. During Covid, founder Dennis O’Connor was approached by Dark Horse Coffee Roasters on how to utilize vats of unsold cold brew. The result: a limited-edition coffee vodka distilled from moonshine with toasty coffee notes. Available at Acre of Awesome—the Barrio Logan warehouse that’s home to ReBru, Thorn St. Brewing, and Kové Hard Yerba Mate.
Easy Hang
“Could we build the most comfortable T-shirt?“ That was the big question for Rowan co-founder Joe Roberts when he set out to create his own brand after a career building others like James Perse. The North County resident chose Westfield UTC to debut his West Coast flagship, stocked with men’s and women’s wardrobe essentials, including the sumptuously broken-in tees ($55). You got the answer.
Paint the Town
Fans of Andy Davis can spot his work from a moving car. It’s that trademark groovy minimalism defined by clean lines, throwback hues, and Aloha spirit. The Leucadia artist has become a mainstay of the surf world—from Thomas Campbell films to collaborations with Vans and Sun Bum. This fall, slow your roll on 2nd Street in Encinitas for a closer look at his newest mural.
Cool Factor
From the same family of entrepreneurs who brought the world Suja Juice comes Edge Theory Labs, the first-ever portable iceless ice bath (37°F in 2 hours). “We’re extremely passionate about disrupting the athletic recovery space,” says co-founder Joshua Church. Fans include WNBA star Kelsey Plum and the SDSU track and field team.
