Pink Tide
Throughout late January and early February, researchers at Scripps Institution of Oceanography released nontoxic pink dye at the mouth of the Los Peñasquitos Lagoon, which turned the surf pink at Torrey Pines State Beach. The experiment, titled Plumes in Nearshore Conditions (PiNC), aims to study how small freshwater outflows interact with the surf zone, a little-understood process that has important implications for how pollutants, sediments, larvae, and other materials spread into the coastal ocean. Preliminary data analysis will be completed soon, with a peer-reviewed publication to follow.
Luxury Underfoot
Local luxury flooring company Duchateau has released its first designer collection with renowned interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard. Each design is named after a prominent architect—for example, Niemeyer, Lutyens, Neutra, Napoleon III, Jeanneret, and Palladian—with a corresponding hue and underlying wide plank 9.5-foot European oak.
Drinks & Kinks
On March 11, ReBru Spirits in Barrio Logan will host Bondage & Brews: Hoe Down. It’s a live rope bondage, BDSM, burlesque, pole, and queer line dance show with an erotic art display featuring a variety of well-known and loved BDSM and burlesque performers, including Gisella Thorn and Ginger N. Whiskey. Tickets are $65 if you buy beforehand, or, if there are any left, $75 day off.
In The Club
Coffee-turned-wine-and-home-goods shop Communal (locations in Oceanside and North Park, including the newly opened Haven) just released a monthly wine club. Selections focus on biodynamic and natural wines. Memberships start at $165 for three months and include two bottles a month. Club members will also have access to a monthly pick-up party, a “Glass Pass” for free bottles or glasses (depending on the length of subscription), a monthly exclusive gift, and 10 percent off all bottles in shops.
Safer Streets
When it comes to pedestrian accessibility, little improvements often have big impacts. Recently, Balboa Park access in the Golden Hill area has become much safer and easier thanks to a $380,000 project to restore the pathway for pedestrians and bicyclists along 26th Street. Started in 2019, a makeshift trail created by bicyclists and pedestrians over the years was formalized by California Conservation Corps members who cleared, widened, and stabilized the trail, adding fencing, a small bridge, and 25 baby coast live oak trees.
