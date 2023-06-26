Tina's Curtain Call
The world lost an icon when the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Tina Turner, passed away on May 24. The trailblazing singer, actress, and author’s life is celebrated in the new musical, TINA–The Tina Turner Musical, which runs July 25–30 at the San Diego Civic Theatre. From her humble beginnings in Brownsville, TN, to her tumultuous relationship with Ike Turner and a triumphant comeback that cemented her reputation as one of the greatest musical acts of our time, Tina was simply the best.
Pickleball’s In Your Court
The pickleball craze shows no signs of slowing down, and, for a limited time, you can hit the courts at Westfield UTC. Open through July, the mall's three regulation-size pickleball courts (located above True Food Kitchen) are available on a first-come, first-serve basis—no pun intended. Bring your own gear and show off your skills during regular daylight hours. Use of the courts is complimentary.
Nothing "Oddish" About It
As co-founders of Lost Cause Meadery, Bill and Suzanna Betz know their way around a fermenter. Recently, the duo opened another drinking establishment: Oddish Wine in Bay Park. Specializing in minimal intervention wines made with Southern California grapes, Oddish also offers an array of ciders, spritzes, vermouth, and amari (gotta catch 'em all). Nestled next to Lost Cause, Oddish is located at the Gärten, a multi-vendor space that also includes Pizza Cassette and Deft Brewing.
Come On, Barbie, Let's Go Party
Bring your retro, Barbiecore dreams to life at the Malibu Dream Lounge pop-up during San Diego Comic-Con (July 19–21). To get in on the plastic action—held beneath Parq nightclub—reserve entry into any of XLE Productions’ Comic-Con parties (they all take place at Parq). During the day, reservation-holders can visit the lounge and enjoy themed cocktails (non-alcoholic sips are also available), photo ops, and immersive experiences. After dark, VIP guests can dance the night away to the sounds of DJ Atomic Blonde and get dolled up with glitter and cosmetics from viral TikTok sensation Designer Dust Co. Prices vary.
