Ancient Medicine with a Modern Twist
Recently opened inside the Maya Moon Collective on Adams Avenue in Normal Heights is ayurvedic café Modrn Medicin. This is the first brick- and-mortar spot for the brand, which was founded during the pandemic selling different dosha-supporting herbal blends and formulas. They’re also sold online and can be worked into lattés, which are sold at the café.
Cleaner Cartridges
San Diego-born, Oakland-based cannabis concentrates brand Jetty Extracts just introduced the first OCal-Certified solventless vape cartridges in the state. OCal is a comparable-to-organic program for California weed, as the still-federally-illegal plant is not eligible for the USDA Organic program. Most dispensaries in town carry the brand.
Food for Your Face
One of the best facials in San Diego doesn’t happen at a fancy resort but at the back of a skincare shop: Shop/Good, a temple to clean beauty goods with locations in North Park and Del Mar. Most recommended is the 50-minute Botnia Facial, which utilizes the Sausalito all-natural brand’s products and includes a deep cleanse, a gentle enzyme mask, 5 extractions, a finishing mask, and a neck and shoulder massage.
Get Buzzed
Serving all of the county, Bodybuzz electro-muscle stimulation (EMS) utilizes its proprietary SuperSuit for at-home, twice-a-week, low-impact workouts with a certified EMS coach. What the hell is a “SuperSuit?” It’s a suit fitted with electrodes mapped to each major muscle group, which mimics brain signals. In 20 minutes, the claim is that you get a full-body workout that engages 90% of the body’s major muscle fibers.
Chocolate With a Conscience
Lest you think Vista-based Dr. Bronner’s only peddles soap, think again. The company took its signature peppermint oil and paired it with ethically sourced raw ingredients, like Ghanaian and Ivory Coast cocoa, Indonesian coconut sugar, Congolese cocoa butter, and vanilla from Madagascar to make its brand-new Peppermint Cream All-One chocolate bars.
(0) comments
