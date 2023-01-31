The Kid’s Pajamas
Viral and hilarious Instagram sensation (also our January cover star) Sholom Ber Solomon and his wife, Carli, sell children’s pajamas via their label, Tegan and Ollie. Named for the couple’s two daughters, the brand combines Sholom’s hand-drawn designs with hypoallergenic bamboo fabric, with offerings ranging in size from itty bitty babies to big kids, the latter of which is the most recent update to the brand.
…Do Us Part
Del Mar-based stackable ring sensation Marrow Fine Jewelry released a white limited edition version of its popular “Til Death” enamel ring, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Meant to be worn alone or stacked alongside other enamel or gemstone rings, this particular piece is intended for the goth-at-heart.
All Tied Up
The Rope Collective—dedicated to practicing the art of bodily rope tying solo or with a partner—is hosting an all-abilities, “Anti-Valentine’s Day” rope class at its new Barrio Logan studio. This class will teach the foundations of rope, basic ties and rope-handling skills, and a flow tie for a chance to get creative and sink into the moment. Couples, friends, and solo flyers are all welcome.
Little Snacks, Big Brand
Tasty-but-healthy buckwheat snack and superfood-topping brand Lil Bucks began in Chicago, but its founder moved to San Diego in 2020, so it’s now HQed in South Park. Since the SD-relocation, the company has duplicated its revenue 20-fold and become a national brand: Look for it locally in Kroger, Whole Foods, Jimbo’s, and, most recently, Ralphs.
What’s in a Name?
The city of San Diego launched an online naming contest for its new, all-electric street sweeper, which was decided this past fall. The public has duly dubbed the roving cleaner Sweep-E, and it debuted in December at Balboa Park to clean up for December Nights. Watch out for it around the city!
