Consciously Curated: December's Hottest Picks

While it’s true that, environmentally speaking, times are tough for us Earthlings (even here in near-perfect San Diego), every day, there are small ways in which we can vote with our dollars to help ease the burden on our planet. Here are four locally-made products to help get you started.
Back from the Dead
Upcycling athleisure brand IMBŌDHI is celebrating its fifth year in business by releasing its 10th deadstock fabric collection. The brand, known particularly for its activity-friendly jumpsuits made from ethicallyharvested beechwood and eucalyptus-made fabrics, was founded in San Diego and is still partially based here. The sourcing, cutting, sewing, and distribution are all inCalifornia, too.
Super Mod
Eco-friendly Unicube bills itself as a tech-forward, “truly sustainable” modular furniture company for both home and commercial use. Using just a few parts and upcycled materials, various types of furniture with a mid-century aesthetic — chairs, tables, sofas, benches, et cetera – can be configured in a myriad of ways while remaining effortlessly stylish.
Who’ll Stop The Rain?
Rain barrels look exactly as the name implies: big catchalls designed for capturing, housing, and re-using those increasingly rare water droplets that sometimes fall from the sky. The Solana Center for Environmental Education has a program to get the vessels into San Diegans’ hands and there are a variety of rebates offered through both the city and county for up to two barrels.
One Pencil to School Them All
Dreamed up and brought to life by a special education teacher at La Costa Canyon High and her former Hasbro executive husband, Essential Pencils were born out of the Covid era. The couple wanted to provide aromatherapy benefits of natural oils in a portable way while allowing children to safely share art supplies. These naturally-scented writing tools are recycled, antimicrobial, and come in graphite and color.
