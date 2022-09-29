San Francisco's chilly summer’s a memory (October brings the sun in SF!), and every weekend in the month offers some wicked fun. September 30-October 2 is the annual free Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival in Golden Gate Park with an epic lineup (Oakland native MC Hammer, Emmylou Harris, Talking Heads alums, and jam-band funksters Galactic are just a few).
Those looking to get their Halloween on early should head south of the city to Half Moon Bay'sPumpkin Festival (October 15-16) for an epic pie- eating contest, to pose next to the world’s biggest squash, or to grind on all things pumpkin—Half Moon Bay Bakery's pumpkin bread is the business.
On Halloween weekend, sign up for the ultimate pub crawl, Crawloween, where thousands participate in a costumed pub crawl of more than 25 bars, including Shanghai Kelly’s and Nick’s Crispy Tacos. In town, stay at downtown’s freshest new digs, The Line SF, a marriage of grit and funkiness. Art and food (four restaurants!) are the draws at this 236-room Tenderloin hotel, expected to be SF’s newest hotspot.
Agave’s on the menu in Tijuana this month with the return of the 22nd annual Tequila Expo (October 13-16)—one of the largest in Mexico, with over 45 tequila makers in attendance. Make a weekend out of sampling libations and saunter over to Verde y Crema. Cocktails like La Cañada blend mezcal from their own distillery with a taste of the tropics and complement the late-night array of tacos offered in their multilevel, green-hued digs overlooking downtown TJ.
Stay at downtown’s newly revamped Hotel Lafayette, where industrial design meets cheeky art: think lanterns made from pickleball rackets. Bar Bachano, the hotel’s speakeasy restaurant, hawks gin cocktails and old-world style mezcal, with sushi and karaage bar bites. If you’re looking to sip under the stars, the rooftop bar hosts events where DJs spin until the wee hours.
South Lake Tahoe's got a new eco-luxe resort in the mix. Locally-owned Desolation Hotel bills itself as a micro-resort, with only 21 suites and townhomes. Nestled in the pines between the lake, the south shore slopes, and the backcountry abundance of Desolation Wilderness, pooch-friendly rooms include kitchens, soaking tubs, and access to the resort’s saltwater pool and hot tub (best paired with spiked hot cocoa from Velma's, the poolside bar).
Maggie's Restaurant offers everything from vegan pancakes to a $130 bison Tomahawk steak. Fall colors put on a splendid show in October, with nearby Hope Valley or Incline Village being two leaf-peeper- favored spots to lose yourself among the gold and red hues.
