Travel News: February 2023

Check out a hot music festival, chow down at a highly anticipated new mountainside restaurant, or book a table at a buzzy new joint so close to the Super Bowl you might just spot Rihanna.
If the snow’s calling, sojourn to Mammoth for a few nights at the new Sierra Nevada Resort, reimagined by EDG Design (known for sprucing up luxe hotels like the Four Seasons Westlake and Andaz Scottsdale). The massive timbered lobby begs visitors to cozy up with a bottle of California cabernet by the fireplace. Rooms layer modern aesthetics like gear walls constructed from upcycled timber salvaged from nearby forest fires, with cozy touches like illustrated maps and forest hues. The property’s vintage arcade room, gear rentals, and adventure planners elevate the fun.
In the village, ski into the just-opened art deco–designed restaurant Vulcania, helmed by celebrity chefs Brian and Michael Voltaggio. Even if you don’t have kids, order the elevated take on SpaghettiOs. Want further inspiration? Check out the daredevil athletes touring with the snowboard World Cup, in town February 3 and 4.
As Super Bowl fans descend onto Arizona, escape for a retreat at the quiet Sanctuary Camelback Mountain. Recently purchased and spruced up by the Long Island, NY based Gurney’s Resort team, the resort is best known as Beyonce and Jay-Z’s surprising honeymoon pick. Beyond the typical bougie accouterments, highlights include a private mixology class, a brand spanking new Asian-inspired couples spa treatment room fronting the Zen meditation garden, and the plush rooms that mix far eastern aesthetics (think deep-soaking tubs) with desert flair like white stone walls.
Mingle with the local see-and-be-seen set at Cala at Senna House, a buzzy, boho restaurant paying homage to Mallorca. Big windows, macrame plant hangers, and plenty of wicker make this an Instagrammable destination for folks to sip the Mez-Cala cocktail (a mezcal and CBD infusion), best paired with lumache alla vodka, a pasta dish proving to be a crowd fave.
San Francisco celebrates the 30-year anniversary of the city’s most eclectic music festival, Noise Pop, from February 20 to 26 with headliners Yo La Tengo, Duster, and Boy Harsher, plus a collection of indie bands playing throughout the Bay Area. Book a few nights at the newly renovated Hyatt Regency, located in the Embarcadero. Boasting the world’s largest hotel atrium, designed by John Portman, gussied-up rooms pay homage to the architectural brutalist nature of the original structure with stylish touches like natural wood and concrete, but evoke a homey vibe with diverse color splashes on local art and textiles.
Pop into the always-evolving Ferry Building (an architectural marvel in itself) to sample the new darlings Señor Sisig (ahhh, that sisig burrito) and Reems California for a dreamy mana’eesh (a Mediterranean flatbread) paired with cardamon cold brew. Or Bart down to the Mission District where the beloved Delfina Restaurant has finally reopened with a facelift that blends redwood and bamboo décor with the original subdued elegance. The spaghetti pomodoro is still, thankfully, on the menu.
