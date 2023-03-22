The creative eye behind Object, “an intercultural platform that promotes Mexican design,” Verónica Hernández has a style that draws a connection between spirituality, functionality, and comfort. As the owner of a Tijuana-based, brick-and-mortar-slash-online store carrying styles from Mexican designers, Hernández doesn’t sell anything of which she’s not personally a fan.
“I’m anti-classic brands,” Hernández says, opening up about her aesthetics, adding, “I look for smaller brands that the entire world doesn’t know about.” She also hosts Mexico Curated, a series of guided cultural tours in Baja California, meaning that whatever she puts on her own back should also be comfortable and elevated enough for bigger crowds and varied energies.
This philosophy lives on at Object—a space shared with Hernández’s second business, a boutique real estate firm called 9 Lamat—and in her wardrobe, as well. When she finds a good item, like, say, her favorite perfume made in Mexico, she sticks to it for the long run since she’s tried it and is “100 percent convinced” by it.
“If I find something I like, chances are I won’t change it. These are things I use every day that make me feel good,” Hernández says.
Journeying Inward
Inward, by Yung Pueblo, is a book Hernández carries around, especially when traveling from Ensenada to Tijuana. The book, which has “existential themes,” was given to Hernández by a friend. She likes to pick a random page and see what message the book has for her that day. From $15.80.
Unisex Scents
For All Folks—a Mexican brand carried at Hernández’s shop—makes a unisex perfume stick with 100 percent essential oils that can be shared by couples. She frequently re-stocks in-store and at home because its essences, aside from being aromatic, have healing properties that give good energy. “It smells good and it makes you feel good,” she says. From $43.
Slot Anywhere
A piece of furniture she calls “thin, versatile, and special,” the 3-Level Platform by La Metropolitana is adjustable and can be used to store everything from dishware to books, advises Hernández. She thinks it’s a good investment piece that can easily be moved from room to room if you’re feeling creative. From $928.
The Ultimate Staple
During a sourcing trip to San Francisco in search of items to add to her store, Hernández discovered UZI NYC, a clothing brand selling mainly oversized tunic dresses. The “star product” of the brand, as she calls it, is the versatile black Box Dress—she has three. $143.
Keeping it Local
A Tijuana-based artist and friend of Hernández’s, Jaime Ruiz Otis painted “Atrás del Cerro Azul,” an abstract piece in which he explores his personal life. Hernández made Otis’s work the first painting she ever bought. “I fell in love with the painting when I saw it. I even took it to Italy when I lived there,” she says. Contact for pricing.
A Hat for All Seasons
“I’m always wearing the same hat,” Hernández shares about her Jipi-Japa Ko Hat by Lordag Song. Another item she carries in store, this made-to-order, hand-woven hat has withstood the test of time thanks to its flexible, artisanal fibers that can be molded to fit anyone, even years later. From $115.
