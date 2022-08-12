Fish & Co. may not be the most intuitive name for an on-the-verge interior design studio. For Lisa Carolla, however, the moniker is entirely logical. Her grandfather owned L.A. Fish and Oyster Co. on the Los Angeles harbor.
“It was honest, salt of the earth, and centered around people,” says Carolla, who grew up in San Pedro and moved to Encinitas four years ago. “It’s always been a goal of mine to run a small business that was at least half as good as his, so I took exactly half of his business name.”
Driven by a desire to do right by the seaside environment that raised her, Carolla tackles her residential and hospitality projects with her unique set of sustainability values, and an aesthetic inspired by her coastal upbringing. “I like to joke that my style is ‘mid-century maritime chic’, but it’s actually a pretty accurate description,” she says.
“The colors and materials I love the most are reminiscent of modern design during surfing’s heyday in the 70s, the color palettes of low tide walks, and funky items you might find on a fishing boat.” Current projects include a Scandinavian-inspired new build in Asheville, North Carolina; the restoration of a 1920s Santa Barbara carriage house that she is gently reworking to function for modern life; and her homebase is a 1940s cottage that serves as a lab for eco-artistry.
Her ethos has drawn her to a diverse network of local creators who tread lightly while making big statements. She works to find new ways to reuse building materials while sourcing one-of-a-kind gems secondhand. For this lifelong surfer, a big part of reducing waste is being thoughtful about the longevity of a space.
“In real life, we see starting from scratch as a disadvantage, but in the design industry, it’s where most people choose to start. My philosophy is that we get something truly unique and inspired when we start from a place of valuing what’s already there,” says the designer. “Well-built, well-designed spaces that consider their community are the ones that stand the test of time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.