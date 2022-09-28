1
Who knew seaweed was art waiting to happen? Works by graduate students—like Adi Khen, who pressed various algaes—plus scientists and UCSD staff make up the “Art of Science” exhibit at the UC San Diego Library in conjunction with The Nat. Runs the entire month.
2
The 10th annual Desert Daze kicks off on Lake Perris.
3
One of Mexico’s finest singers, Aida Cuevas, celebrates her 45-year-long career at the Rady Shell. In 2018, Cuevas became the first woman to receive the Grammy Award for Best Regional Mexican Music Album.
7
The 20th annual Oktoberfest roars into Ocean Beach with live music by Sensi Trails and others paging the '90s (among other eras), plus quality human contests like beer stein holding, brat eating, and a beer garden.
8
The Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA) in Balboa Park opens “Limitless Growth, Limited World,” a multimedia look at how humans consume, how it affects the world, and how we, as a species, are butting up against our limits. Up first are exhibits from Ghanian Artist-in-Residence, Yaw Owusu, who looks at coins as both art and commerce, and London-born Carolina Caycedo, who examines Puerto Rico’s paper bonds, how they represent the commonwealth island’s colonial past, and how they are currently being used to justify its debt crisis.
9
Critically acclaimed jazz musician Gilbert Castellanos performs with local musicians at The Blvd as a fundraiser for his Young Lions of Jazz Conservatory program, which mentors up-and-coming musicians. Castellanos has played with Dizzy Gillespie, Diana Krall, and many other luminaries. He also heads one of the longest-running jam sessions at the SDMA.
13
The Sherman Heights Community Center offers one-stop shopping for Día de Muertos events: “Noche de Mole” takes place on Oct. 13, and the taste of the traditional sauce is the official kickoff for the 28th year of festivities. The ¡Jóvenes! celebration for kids on Oct. 22 focuses on traditional Day of the Dead family-friendly activities such as making and decorating plaster sugar skulls, paper masks, and piñatas. More traditional events end the observation in November.
14-15
Bizet’s classic opera, Carmen, about a Spanish soldier seduced by a fiery Roma woman, comes to life through the astounding voices of the Pacific Lyric Opera at the California Center for the Arts in Escondido, and again on Oct. 21-23 at the Joan B. Kroc Theatre.
16
San Diego is a national hotbed for art furniture. Artists like James E. Watts and Wendy Maruyama will be featured at “The Chair,” showing at The William D. Cannon Art Gallery in Carlsbad. Watts, whose work is in the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, specializes in life-sized carvings, often referencing his Japanese heritage. Maruyama is a major influence on postmodern artistic furniture, and served as head of the nationally known furniture-making program at SDSU. Her work, including pieces exploring the Japanese internment experience, are in major galleries worldwide.
19-23
The SD International Film Festival returns for its 21st year, screening Sam Mendes’ Empire of Light—a love story set in a movie theater in its Southern California premiere. Categories include Native American film, a collaboration with the San Diego Women’s Museum, and a section on food on the silver screen.
20
Get spooked, costumed, cocktailed (it’s 21+), and nocturnal on The Nat’s rooftop when the Secret Society of Adultologists returns with the hands-on science learning event “Spooky!”
21
Blacktronica: Where I Stand Festival takes place at the UCSD Epstein Family Amphitheater.
22
The San Diego-based Bach Collegium of singers—which is in residence at All Souls’ Episcopal in Point Loma and is counted among the premier early music groups in the US—celebrates its 20th with Purcell, one of England’s most significant composers. The first is on the 2nd at Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Cardiff and the second on the 22nd is at All Souls’ HQ.
27
Start swinging! “Piñata, the High Art of Celebration” looks at how the form has developed and evolved in the United States at The Mingei, featuring 30 piñatas made in the US and Latin America by traditional piñateros (piñata makers) and artists who adapt the colorful form to comment on society and current events.
29
The San Diego Opera presents the world premiere of El Último Sueño de Frida y Diego (The Last Dream of Frida and Diego) at the Civic Center.
