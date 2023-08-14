Funny is an ever-evolving thing. What’s witty in one decade may be cliché in the next. But there’s much to be learned from the laughs of the past, and sometimes old jokes stay hilarious. We scoured the SDM archives to sprinkle a little levity throughout the mag.
editor's pick
From the Archives: The Most Iconic Cartoons of SDM's Past
The good, the bad, and the strange from 75 years of illustrated humor
- SDM Staff
-
-
- 0
Trending
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to thePrint and Gift Subscriptions
Subscribe to theDigital Archive
Purchase copies ofBuy Single Issues
Give aClient Gift Program
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.