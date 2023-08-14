October 1984 Palm Springs Shack) San Diego Magazine Historical Cartoon

Cartoon from our October 1984 edition

Funny is an ever-evolving thing. What’s witty in one decade may be cliché in the next. But there’s much to be learned from the laughs of the past, and sometimes old jokes stay hilarious. We scoured the SDM archives to sprinkle a little levity throughout the mag.

1953

March April 1953 (Have a Cigar) San Diego Magazine Historical Cartoon

1960

July 1960 (Airport Problem) San Diego Magazine Historical Cartoon
July 1960 (Airport Problem) San Diego Magazine Historical Cartoon

1961

September 1961 San Diego Magazine Historical Cartoon

1969

January 1969 (Rat Race) San Diego Magazine Historical Cartoon

1975

January 1975 San Diego Magazine Historical Cartoon
January 1975 San Diego Magazine Historical Cartoon

1979

Golf cartoon June 1979 San Diego Magazine Historical Cartoon

1984

November 1984 Computer Crime) San Diego Magazine Historical Cartoon
November 1984 (Watch Your Weight Chair) San Diego Magazine Historical Cartoon

1985

January 1985 (Divorce in Bar) San Diego Magazine Historical Cartoon

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.