1
For the first time ever, the Puffer Malarkey Collective—the hospitality group behind Animae, Herb & Wood, and Herb & Sea—is hosting a Dockside Night Market. Picture a summer night with bites by beloved restaurants from around the city, a bar, and a pop-up from Oslo’s Sardine Bar while two DJs bring live music to the scene. Tickets are $100 and will benefit Feeding San Diego. Partying and eating well for a good cause? Count us in.
2
You know the summer has officially begun when the County Fair at the Del Mar Fairgrounds sets up shop. Roller coasters, contests, entertainment, and deep-fried everything. A city landmark—or at least a seasonal one.
2
La Jolla’s myriad of art galleries (over 16!) are opening their doors to you and yours during this month’s First Friday Art Walk. A free annual event, the day calls for a stroll through the striking galleries that fill the neighborhood with good food and drinks in hand. Register online for a free parking pass and a copy of the gallery map.
3-4
Runners have been prepping for this moment for months on end. Cheer the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series contestants as they battle for their athletic lives (and maybe even toes) during the annual 5K, half, or full marathon. It’s celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. On your marks, San Diegans, tourists, and everyone in between!
9-11
The San Diego Brewers Guild is raising its glasses, or pints, we should say, in honor of the city’s thriving craft beer community with its second annual San Diego Beer Weekend. The three-day soiree will be filled to the brim with participating local breweries including Eppig Brewing, Second Chance Beer Company, and The Original 40 Brewing Company. Make sure to scope out the event’s pint glasses designed by Tyler Cristobal of Cristobal Design Company. The weekend also doubles as a fundraiser with beverage product design company Boelter, where a portion of the proceeds from pint glass sales will be donated to the Brewers Guild nonprofit organization.
11
She says we can’t just sit there and wait for people to give us that golden dream; so, instead, we’re following her lead by making it happen for ourselves! The 1960s legend, Diana Ross, is taking the stage at The Rady Shell as part of her Music Legacy Tour 2023. Tickets are selling fast. Divas, assemble!
15-18
The Mainly Mozart All-Star Orchestra kicks off with “Del Mar Week,” where top names in the orchestra world are joining musical forces to celebrate the festival’s 35th anniversary. Conducted by Michael Francis, musicians from the New York Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Chicago Symphony, Cleveland Orchestra, and Philadelphia Orchestra are hitting the stage for a one-of-a-kind event. Is Del Mar too far for you? The festival’s La Jolla week will take place from June 20 to 24.
21
Snaps for the La Jolla Music Society, the talented group behind the Wu Tsai QRT.yrd Concert Series. The series’ final free concert takes place at The Conrad’s main courtyard. Before listening to the Aviara Trio’s passionate melodies, catch a lecture on “Engaging the Aging Brain Through Music,” at the same location. Pack a sandwich or your lunch of choice and make a day of it.
23
North County, we’re throwing a party at the Carlsbad Flower Fields. San Diego Magazine rounded up the top restaurants, breweries, distilleries, businesses, and more for our Best of North County party. Sorry kids, this one’s for folks 21 and over as we’ll be sipping on adult-friendly pours and munching on bites from businesses like 20 Twenty Grill, Izo Spirits, L’Auberge Del Mar, Le Parfait Paris, Orfila Vineyards and Tasting Room, and more. More than 50 vendors, photo-ops, and other fun things await.
25
One of San Diego’s “original fine art festivals” is taking the streets of Little Italy in this year’s ArtWalk Summer Series. You can look at it, ponder it, and even buy it: art in all its glory. Plus, you’ll be able to chat with the artists at each booth. artwalksandiego.org
