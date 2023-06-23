1-31
Plunge deep into a hidden undersea world with the Oceanside Museum of Art’s current exhibition, Connie Jenkins: Intertidal, a collection of paintings inspired by the 13 years the artist spent living on California’s Channel Islands. Both captivating and alarming, her work aims to bring greater awareness of these “astonishing and seldom-seen habitats” to inspire us to contribute to their protection and preservation. Ponder the islands’ beauty from now until Aug. 13.
4
Happy birthday, America. To celebrate, San Diego is throwing its annual Big Bay Boom fireworks show, which benefits the Armed Services YMCA’s programs and aids wounded service members at Naval Medical Center San Diego. Bust out your best red, white, and blue and head over to any of the following points to enjoy the show: Shelter Island, Harbor Island, North Embarcadero, Marina District, and Coronado Ferry Landing. The party starts at 9 p.m.
1-2, 5-9
Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived! Henry VIII’s six wives are coming back to life for the Civic Theatre’s Six: The Musical. The joke is on Henry in this version, a contemporary take that casts the ill-fated historical women as members of a pop band.
8
Vikings and fire-breathing dragons appear at the Rady Shell this month. Gather the kiddos for a family-friendly outdoor screening of How to Train Your Dragon in concert. Join the adventures of Hiccup, a wannabe warrior, and Toothless, a “ferocious” dragon, while they discover humans and dragons really aren’t that different after all. The HD film will be paired with composer John Powell’s score performed live by the San Diego Symphony.
8-16
Every July, San Diego's LGBTQ community celebrates the hard-fought battle toward equity and lives the words of Stonewall leader Marsha P. Johnson: “We have to be visible. We should not be ashamed of who we are.” Be sure to check out the plethora of vibrant Pride events happening throughout the city.
16
Ocean Beach's Slightly Stoopid headlines a concert at Petco Park alongside San Diego favorites Sublime with Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement. Prepare for a fusion of folk, rock, reggae, blues, and hip-hop at this concert on the playing field.
19-23, 26-30
An enchanting musical brings some magic to NoCo this month. North Coast Repertory Theatre’s production of Pippin—with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and book by Roger O. Hirson— follows the story of Pippin, first son of King Charlemagne, who is in search of passion, adventure, and excitement. Aren’t we all? Join Pippin and a troupe of traveling performers on their journey until Aug. 13.
19-23
Superman called. He wants his leotard back. And parking validation at the Convention Center. Comic book geeks and cosplay pros, now is your time to shine. Fly on over to the Gaslamp for the one and only San Diego Comic-Con International and its lineup of happy hours, pop-up exhibits, panels, and other fun stuff.
21
Nothing says summer quite like Opening day at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club. This posh event calls for your most extravagant hat—owned or borrowed will do. Be sure to be on your style A-game for Opening Day’s first 10 races of the season, which include a hat contest, post-event parties, and other happenings.
25
The worlds of hip hop and classical music collide to create a true symphony at the Rady Shell. In celebration of the 30th anniversary of Cypress Hill’s Black Sunday album, the band will join forces with the San Diego Symphony Orchestra to reimagine popular hits like Insane in the Brain, Hits from the Bong, and I Ain’t Goin’ Out Like That.
28-30
Close out July with the La Jolla Music Society's annual SummerFest, four weeks of melodic celebrations featuring 21 shows from 75 international performers, including chamber musicians and jazz, dance, and spoken word artists. Taking place at The Conrad, the event runs through Aug. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.