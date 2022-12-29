1
Ironically, the last (but definitely not least) performance for the season and the first activity on our roster, you’ll have one final day to catch Little Orphan Annie on stage at the Civic Theatre. Inspired by Harold Gray’s beloved comic strip of the same title, the Annie musical, directed by Jenn Thompson, shares the tribulations of a spirited red-headed girl who wishes for a life outside of the orphanage.
1-7
As a means of encouraging “dialogue, reflection, and social interaction” about the city’s artistic and cultural life, the San Diego Art Prize honors artists from SD to Ensenada, Mexico, each year. The prize is wrapping up its 2022 exhibition the first week of January—make sure to scope out the impressive work of last year’s winners: Alida Cervantes, Angélica Escoto, Carlos Castro Arias, and Cog•nate Collective.
3-8
“Electrifying” with “silky-smooth harmonies,” you won’t want to miss the Broadway musical Ain’t Too Proud–The Life and Times of The Temptations. A quintet’s adventure starting in the streets of Detroit and ending in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, this production touches on brotherhood, loyalty, and betrayal paired with award-winning choreography (2019 Tony Award).
6
Red and furry, your kids’ favorite adorable monster, Elmo, is taking the stage at Pechanga Arena on Jan. 6. Joining him are Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird, and other friends for Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic, which tells the story of how Elmo becomes inspired to do magic tricks.
7-8 & 14-15
It’s time to get down and dirty. No, really. Monster Jam—mud and all—is rounding up trained drivers and their 12,000-pound monster trucks for two adrenaline-charged weekends at Snapdragon Stadium. Take your family to the Monster JamPit Party before the event to see the monsters up close and meet the drivers.
11
Plumbing the “innermost reaches of their hearts,” the singers in Blues In The Night at the North Coast Repertory Theatre are filling the air with 26 jazz songs about heartbreak, humor, and life, including “Wasted Life Blues.” Running from Jan. 11 to Feb. 5.
12
Cue the ukulele tune... Welcome back to another episode of Two Idiot Girls! Only this time, live and in the flesh—not streamed through your preferred podcast app. The unapologetically-blunt sister duo, Drew and Deison Afualo, are on tour and stopping at the House of Blues to share the tea (or gossip, if you’re not on Twitter) and answer questions from the audience.
14
The fab and romantic Fairmont Grand Del Mar is getting creative—and sustainable—when it comes to celebrating the not-so-cold San Diego winter season. During every weekend up to Jan. 14, the hotel will have its eco-friendly “glice” rink for dreamy ice skating sessions, each an hour long. All ages welcome.
19-22
Embarking on an enchanting journey, Mickey Mouse and his posse are taking us on a sweet ride far beyond our imagination for Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures. Whether it’s a rooftop view of London with Mary Poppins or a stop at the toasty Motunui with Moana, you and yours will truly discover a whole new world. A family-friendly affair, be ready for a magical experience.
