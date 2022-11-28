1
ICA North (Encinitas) hosts Cog•nate Collective in December as part of its ongoing “Limitless Growth, Limited World” exhibition.
Starting in November and running through January 1, Lightscape at the San Diego Botanic Garden in Encinitas is an after-dark, illuminated trail that runs for a mile and features over a million twinkling lights. Attendees will enjoy towering artistic installations from international artists bursting with color, imagination, sound—and, of course, light—that have all been custom-designed for San Diego. Guests can also toast marshmallows over a fire, drink hot chocolate, and snack on other seasonal treats along the trail.
San Diego’s largest free holiday festival in Balboa Park, December Nights, is a family-friendly event offering beautiful light displays, music, special entry to museums, and food. Parking can be complicated, but there will be shuttles to get folks where they need to go.
The Makers Arcade Holiday Fair, an annual holiday event of over 100 independent makers, is the region’s best spot for unique gifts, craft cocktails, gourmet food trucks, live music, photo trailers, and more. It’s at the Broadway Pier, kids under 10 are free, and the first 100 people to arrive each day get a swag bag.
This year’s SoNo Fest & Chili Cook-Off in North Park features restaurants and breweries from the bordering communities, including 35 local chefs, 22 breweries, and a cider bar from Bivouac Ciderworks. A holiday artisan market, two music stages featuring local bands, a Kids Zone, and a food truck court will also be on-site for the all-ages event.
Running until January 1 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds is the family-friendly Snow n Glo event, which also has a Ventura outpost. In the absence of any real winter here in San Diego, kids and adults alike can ride tubes in real snow, take a ride on the carousel or ferris wheel, sip on hot chocolate while walking through the light display, and even hang out in a real, honest-togoodness private igloo made from ice.
There’s lots of handmade greatness at the East Village Holiday Market and Tree Lighting, including beautifully-designed leather goods, jewelry, knitwear, and more. There will be a lighting ceremony with music provided by the Voices of our City Choir Homeless Choir. Guests at the event can also donate to Rachel’s Women’s Center, a safe place for unhoused women.
Watch the 52nd annual San Diego Parade of Lights, which features light-decorated boats around San Diego Bay. The marine procession starts at Shelter Island and passes Harbor Island, the Embarcadero, Seaport Village, and the Pier at Cesar Chavez Park before ending at the Coronado Ferry Landing Marketplace.
The California Dreaming version of a winter wonderland returns to The Del, where folks can ice skate while watching the waves crash on Coronado’s beach. Rink times vary, but no matter what, there’s always hot chocolate waiting back at the hotel after skaters get off the ice. The rink closes on January 1.
The Golden State Ballet at The Civic Theatre arrives in San Diego to perform The Nutcracker. The San Diego Symphony plays Tchaikovsky’s classic score, which accompanies dazzling choreography for the beloved tale of Clara and her toy prince. Children must be at least four years old to attend most performances. Running until the 23rd.
Love, Actually, everyone’s favorite modern holiday romcom, is brought to life at The Rady Shell by the San Diego Symphony, which plays the now-classic Craig Armstrong score alongside a live screening of the film. Get ready to sob while muttering, “To me, you are perfect,” alongside hundreds of strangers-turned-friends for the night.
Once the glut of holiday activities is over, it’s time to look ahead to the New Year. The Port of San Diego hosts the traditional family Holiday Bowl Parade featuring marching bands, magnificent floats, drill teams, enormous balloons, and a 5K run ahead of the parade. The festivities continue afterward at the Broadway Pier. Grandstand seating is available by reservation.
